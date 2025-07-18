Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The much-awaited Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 will commence on July 19 and run until August 1. The Kabul Cricket Stadium will host all 21 T20 games of the competition, which is set to be an exciting affair.

Amo Sharks, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Mis Ainak Knights and Speen Ghar Tigers are the five participating teams. Azmatullah Omarzai, Hashatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan are the respective captains.

With a double round-robin format in place, all teams will play eight games each in the league stage. The top two teams, after the completion of the league stage, will compete in the final.

The last edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League witnessed Sharks locking horns with Dragons in the final. Batting first, Dragons posted a 178-run total, with Sediqullah Atal (75) as the top scorer. In response, Sharks sealed the chase, courtesy of a top contribution from Shahidullah (59*).

Many players recently took part in the Afghanistan National T20 Cup, which saw the Mohammad Ishaq-led Hindukush Strikers emerge as winners. Zubaid Akbari (167 runs) and Yama Arab (11 wickets) were the tournament's top performers.

Notably, this series will be helpful for the Afghanistan selectors to finalize the set of players for the international side, as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The experienced players to watch out for in the tournament will be Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 live telecast details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament in India. Meanwhile, the Moby Group (Lemar TV) will broadcast all the games of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 in Afghanistan.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will be live-streaming the games for Indian viewers, with the fans having an option to choose a match pass for INR 29 or a tournament pass for INR 69.

