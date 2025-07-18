  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jul 18, 2025 22:00 IST
Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai will be leading their respective sides in the tournament (Images credits: Getty)
Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai will be leading their respective sides in the tournament (Images credits: Getty)

The much-awaited Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 will commence on July 19 and run until August 1. The Kabul Cricket Stadium will host all 21 T20 games of the competition, which is set to be an exciting affair.

Ad

Amo Sharks, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Boost Defenders, Mis Ainak Knights and Speen Ghar Tigers are the five participating teams. Azmatullah Omarzai, Hashatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rashid Khan are the respective captains.

With a double round-robin format in place, all teams will play eight games each in the league stage. The top two teams, after the completion of the league stage, will compete in the final.

The last edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League witnessed Sharks locking horns with Dragons in the final. Batting first, Dragons posted a 178-run total, with Sediqullah Atal (75) as the top scorer. In response, Sharks sealed the chase, courtesy of a top contribution from Shahidullah (59*).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many players recently took part in the Afghanistan National T20 Cup, which saw the Mohammad Ishaq-led Hindukush Strikers emerge as winners. Zubaid Akbari (167 runs) and Yama Arab (11 wickets) were the tournament's top performers.

Notably, this series will be helpful for the Afghanistan selectors to finalize the set of players for the international side, as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The experienced players to watch out for in the tournament will be Noor Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Ad

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 live telecast details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament in India. Meanwhile, the Moby Group (Lemar TV) will broadcast all the games of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 in Afghanistan.

Shpageeza Cricket League 2025 Live Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will be live-streaming the games for Indian viewers, with the fans having an option to choose a match pass for INR 29 or a tournament pass for INR 69.

About the author
Sportz Connect

Sportz Connect

Twitter icon

Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans.

Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications