Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill was kidnapped and threatened at gunpoint - Reports

Former Australian leg-spinner Stuart MacGill was kidnapped on April 14 near his home in Sydney, the Daily Telegraph reported. The 50-year-old was taken to another part of the city where he was threatened at gunpoint for ransom and beaten before he was released.

On Wednesday, the New South Wales police arrested four people in connection with the crime. They informed that the incident was reported on April 20 and was followed up with an investigation by the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad. However, the police also mentioned that the victim hadn't been identified as yet.

Explaining the details of the incident, the New South Wales Police said in a statement:

"About 8 PM on Wednesday 14 April 2021, a 50-year-old man was allegedly confronted by a 46-year-old man (in) Cremorne. A short time later, the pair were approached by two other men, forcing the older man into a vehicle.

"He was then driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted the 50-year-old man and threatened him with a firearm. About an hour later, the man was driven to the Belmore area and released."

Local media names Stuart MacGill as the victim

Stuart MacGill, an Australian red-ball cricket legend, picked up 774 wickets in 184 first-class games. In 44 Tests, he accounted for 208 wickets and might have taken many more scalps had his career not coincided with that of the legendary Shane Warne.

While police are yet to identify the victim, Australian local media have named Stuart MacGill as the victim.

While revealing few details about the assailants, New South Wales Police said charges would be laid against them soon.

"Strike force detectives, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested four men – aged 27, 29, 42, and 46 – from 6 AM today," the police statement added.

"The men were taken to local police stations where charges are expected to be laid."

Stuart MacGill, who retired from cricket in 2008, finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker amongst Australian leg-spinners in the game's longest format. Richie Benaud, Clarrie Grimmett and Shane Warne are the three leg-spinners ahead of him.