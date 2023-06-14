Suresh Raina did not register for LPL Auction, still his name was added to auction pool - Reports

Suresh Raina reportedly did not register for the ongoing Lanka Premier League Auction (LPL) 2023. However, the tournament organizers still added his name to the auction pool and set his base price to $40,000.

Two days ago, a report surfaced online claiming that Suresh Raina had registered himself for the Lanka Premier League Auction 2023. Fans believed the report because Raina announced his retirement from the IPL and domestic cricket last year to play in other T20 leagues.

Raina even participated in Road Safety World Series, Legends League Cricket, Abu Dhabi T10 League and Legends Cricket Trophy. However, the reports of him participating in the Lanka Premier League now seem to be inaccurate.

The Lanka Premier League Auction got underway at 3:00 pm IST today. Suresh Raina's name was present in the 11th set, but auctioneer Charu Sharma did not call his name during the set.

A fan pointed out the same on Twitter.

Soon, Jagran News reporter Abhishek Tripathi posted a tweet on his Twitter profile, informing fans that Raina had neither registered for the auction nor will he play in the Lanka Premier League.

Suresh Raina will likely return to the field in Road Safety World Series 2023

With Raina not participating in the Lanka Premier League, his fans will have to wait for a few more months to witness the 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder on the cricket field again. Raina will likely return to play for the India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2023.

The next editions of the Legends League Cricket and Abu Dhabi T10 League will likely be held in the same window as well. It will be interesting to see which tournaments Raina plays this year. Raina's former Chennai Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh will return to the field soon. He will play for the Brampton Wolves in Global T20 Canada.

