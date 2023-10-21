Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Day 4 (October 21)

On day 4 of the action in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, a total of 18 games were played. The teams chasing the target were successful as they won 11 out of these 18 matches.

Goa won their game against Arunachal Pradesh by the highest margin in terms of wickets (nine wickets). Assam had a massive win by 100 runs over Sikkim and that was the biggest margin of victory in terms of runs. Now, let's dive into the current points table to assess the teams' current standings.

Mumbai and Hyderabad dominate Group A with unblemished records

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Mumbai and Hyderabad have continued their unbeaten run this season with four wins in four matches. They are placed in the first two places in Group A with a Net Run Rate of +1.750 and 1.713, respectively.

Chhattisgarh and Baroda have suffered one defeat out of four games. Chhattisgarh is in third place with a Net Run Rate of +1.131. Baroda has a Net Run Rate of +0.870 and are in fourth position.

Haryana and Mizoram are the other two teams that have won one game this season so far. Haryana has a Net Run Rate of +0.518 and Mizoram has a Net Run Rate of -1.316. They are in fifth and sixth position in their group, respectively.

Jammu & Kashmir has a Net Run Rate of -1.773, while Meghalaya has a Net Run Rate of -2.824. They are in the last two places on the points table.

Kerala dominates Group B with perfect record

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Kerala have 16 points to their name after winning four games and are in first place. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.406. Assam has won three games and has a Net Run Rate of +2.184.

Himachal Pradesh has won three out of four games, while Chandigarh has lost two games each. They are in third and fourth places, respectively. Himachal Pradesh has a Net Run Rate of +0.994, and Chandigarh has a Net Run Rate of +1.146.

Odisha and Services have won two games each and are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Odisha has a Net Run Rate of +0.998, while Services have a Net Run Rate of +0.281.

Bihar and Sikkim have lost three or four each and are in the last two places. Bihar has a Net Run Rate of -2.351, and Sikkim has a Net Run Rate of -5.103.

Punjab's unbeaten streak tops Group C standings

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Punjab has won three out of three games and has a Net Run Rate of +3.826. Goa is in second place and has 12 points and a Net Run Rate of +2.238. Gujarat and Railways are in the next two places. Gujarat has a Net Run Rate of +2.155, and Railways have a Net Run Rate of +1.304.

Saurashtra and Andhra have collected eight points and have a Net Run Rate of +1.387 and +0.412, respectively. Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh are in the last two places, with a Net Run Rate of -4.238 and -7.365, respectively.

Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry struggle in Group D

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Vidarbha has won three out of three games this season and is in first place with a Net Run Rate of +1.076. Maharashtra have won two out of three games and are in second place in Group D. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.906.

Bengal and Jharkhand have won two games each and have occupied the next two places. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.179 and -0.212, respectively.

Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry are in the last three places. Rajasthan has a Net Run Rate of -0.291, Uttarakhand has a Net Run Rate of +0.049, and Puducherry has a Net Run Rate of -2.160.

Delhi and Tamil Nadu lead the way in Group E

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Points Table (Image Credits:- BCCI Domestic)

Delhi have three wins to their name in four games. Delhi has a Net Run Rate of +1.327. Tamil Nadu has a Net Run Rate of +0.900. They are placed in the first two positions in Group E.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura have won one game each. They are placed in third, fourth, and fifth places in Group E, respectively. Uttar Pradesh has a Net Run Rate of +1.975. Karnataka has a Net Run Rate of +0.134, while Madhya Pradesh has a Net Run Rate of +0.074.

Tripura is in 7th position with one win in three games. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.014. Nagaland has lost four matches in a row and has a Net Run Rate of -2.371.