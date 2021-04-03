Tamim Iqbal hints at quitting one format in near future to prolong Bangladesh career

Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has hinted that he might give up one format of the game to prolong his international career.

The 32-year-old skipped the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against New Zealand for personal reasons, which further fuelled the speculation.

In a conversation with YouTube channel Allrounder, Tamim Iqbal said that if he had to prolong his career by another four or five years, he wouldn’t be able to play all three formats.

“If I want to play for another four or five years, I don’t think I can play all three formats. It won’t be possible. I have to pick two formats that are important to me, in which I can have an impact on the team. It might be now or even after six months. I might not even play two formats. I may play just one format.

“I know how long I want to play or what I want to achieve. I don’t want to disclose it, but I can promise that I won’t push it too much. If I want to prolong my international career, I have to give away something. I will surprise a lot of people sooner or later. If I think it is best for the team and my career, I will definitely take the decision. I have never been shy of taking hard decisions,” said Tamim Iqbal.

Into his 15th year as an international cricketer, Tamim Iqbal is Bangladesh’s second-most experienced cricketer after Mushfiqur Rahim, as well as the country’s highest run-getter.

Very few cricketers retire from all formats together: Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal stated that most cricketers leave one format at a time, and the same could be the case with him. He also hinted that he might want to leave the ODIs last.

“There are very few cricketers who retire from all three formats together. Sometimes they leave Test cricket the last if they think they have more to achieve and give to the team. If I feel I add more value to the team in one-day cricket, it might be the last one that I leave. It might even be T20Is,” Tamim Iqbal added.

Bangladesh’s next assignment is a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which was originally scheduled for 2020. The first Test begins on April 21 in Pallekele.