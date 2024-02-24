"That means EE SALA CUP NAMDE" - Fans react as RCBW beat UPW by 2 runs in 2024 WPL thriller

A clinical all-round performance helped Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) beat UP Warriorz (UPW) by two runs in the 2024 Women’s Premier League.

The competition witnessed back-to-back last-ball thrillers in the first two games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 24). Defending 158, UP-W were restricted to 155-7 in their 20 overs.

Sobhana Asha starred with the ball for RCB-W, becoming the first Indian to bag a fifer in the T20 league. The leg-spinner returned exceptional figures of 5-22, including three wickets in an over.

Grace Harris (38 off 23) and Shweta Sehrawat (31 off 25) got starts but failed to take their team past the finish line.

Earlier, asked to bat first, the Smriti Mandhana-led side put up 157-6 in 20 overs. Richa Ghosh smashed 62 off 37, hitting 12 boundaries, while Sabbhineni Meghana scored 53 off 44, with six and seven boundaries. Rajeshwari Gayakwad bagged two wickets for UP-W.

Fans lauded RCB-W for winning their opening game of the 2024 WPL.

"That means EE SALA CUP NAMDE."

Here are some more reactions on X:

“Asha getting 5 wickets was game changing” – Smriti Mandhana lauds Sobhana Asha for five-wicket haul in RCBW win

RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana has lauded Sobhana Asha for her five-wicket haul as her side beat UPW on Saturday. In her post-match comments, the 27-year-old said that Asha’s spell was a game-changer:

“Bowlers did an amazing job today. Was having a lot of faith on (in) Sophie and the way she bowled the last over was brilliant, and Asha getting 5 wickets was game-changing.

She added:

"Whenever I saw her, I saw the look in her eyes which (that) said give me the ball. It's just her second season, but she is experienced and good to see her perform well.”

RCBW next face Gujarat Giants Women at the same venue on Thursday, February 29.

