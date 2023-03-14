"This is getting painful to watch now" - Twitter reacts as Royal Challengers Bangalore lose 5th consecutive match in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the Women's Premier League against the Delhi Capitals on March 13. With the loss against DC, RCB have been virtually eliminated from the race to the WPL 2023 playoffs.

Despite having some big names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Megan Schutt and Heather Knight in their squad, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to open their account in WPL 2023.

RCB started their campaign with a defeat against DC, followed by losses against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. The Bangalore-based franchise started the second half of their Women's Premier League campaign with another defeat against the Delhi Capitals.

While some fans on Twitter trolled RCB for their performance, others were disappointed to see the team end up on the losing side in every game. Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter:

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri Dear God, Please Make RCB W Win The Next Game. This Is Getting Painful To Watch Now 🥹🥲 Dear God, Please Make RCB W Win The Next Game. This Is Getting Painful To Watch Now 🥹🥲 https://t.co/LeNQBbz24m

Rohit.Bishnoi @The_kafir_boy_2



We believe in you Queen. This is tough time but this won't last long. "Rakh hausla kar faisla, tujhe wakt badalna hai"We believe in you Queen. This is tough time but this won't last long. @mandhana_smriti "Rakh hausla kar faisla, tujhe wakt badalna hai"We believe in you Queen. This is tough time but this won't last long. @mandhana_smriti https://t.co/0hr8LYcI4F

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Feel for Smriti Mandhana and RCB fans.



One of the most passionate fans! Feel for Smriti Mandhana and RCB fans. One of the most passionate fans! https://t.co/7zWUK7DiXf

N. @Relax_Boisss Csk and RCB still has same number of wins in WPL

Csk and RCB still has same number of wins in WPLhttps://t.co/GWGPUX33nl

RK @MahiGOAT07 RCB getting last place not the 1st time RCB getting last place not the 1st time https://t.co/4QpUQ33VAR

leishaa ✨ @katyxkohli17 Ellyse Perry and Virat Kohli giving their best for RCB but sadly on losing side Ellyse Perry and Virat Kohli giving their best for RCB but sadly on losing side https://t.co/GE3BbNJT7p

"The first 14 overs really hurt us"- Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana reflects on her team's defeat against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana felt that her team fell 10-15 runs short of a defendable score in the match against the Delhi Capitals. She blamed the top-order batters, including herself, for not playing to their full potential in the first 14 overs.

"Pez and Richa batted brilliantly to get us to a defendable total. Not the best of the starts and that includes my batting. The first 14 overs really hurt us. Even 10-15 more runs would have helped us. The tracks are changing," Mandhana said.

RCB finished with 150 runs in 20 overs after being at 63/3 in the 13th over due to Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh's 74-run fourth-wicket partnership. The RCB bowlers took the game down to the last over, but an unbeaten 15-ball 29* from Jess Jonassen guided DC home with two balls to spare.

