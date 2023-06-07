TNPL 2023: How to purchase tickets for Coimbatore matches?

The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) will kickstart on June 12. The opening game of the competition will see Lyca Kovai Kings lock horns against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore. The final of the last edition of TNPL was washed out due to rain and the Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared co-champions.

A total of eight teams will compete for the title this season and a total of 28 league matches will be played, followed by the playoffs. The final will be played on July 12 in Tirunelveli. This tournament will be played across four venues.

The Coimbatore leg will start on June 12 and a total of six matches will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground before the action shifts to Dindigul.

The fans can buy tickets for the matches to be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on the Paytm Insider website.

The tickets in the Spectators Gallery – 2 and the Spectators Gallery – 4 are for INR 200 per person. The price for the Hospitality tickets is INR 1500 per head. The ticket prices are inclusive of Ent. Tax and applicable GST. The fans will have to hurry up as the tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate.

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 Matches at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

June 12, Monday – Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 13, Tuesday – Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 14, Wednesday – Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (3 PM IST, 9:30 AM GMT)

June 14, Wednesday – Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 15, Thursday – Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

June 16, Friday – Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (7 PM IST, 1:30 PM GMT)

