U19 Women's Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after England U-19 vs Australia U-19, Match 5

The fifth game of the Women’s U19 Tri-Nation series saw England secure a seven-wicket victory over Australia in a T20 game on Tuesday (April 2) at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

With today’s result, England are now the table-toppers with two wins in three league matches and a net run-rate of 1.314. Meanwhile, Australia are languishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in three appearances at a net run-rate of -1.113.

The hosts, Sri Lanka descended to the second position, having clinched two victories in three games at a net run rate of 0.20.

On that note, let’s check out the summary of the game between England and Australia.

Tilly Corteen-Coleman and Davina Perrin lead England to the top

Batting first, Australia lost the wickets of Ines McKeon (3) and Samara Dulvin (0), courtesy of Tilly Corteen-Coleman’s brilliant opening spell. Kate Pelle (16) started well to secure a few boundaries but was soon dismissed by Josie Groves.

However, the duo of Amy Smith (50) and Lucy Finn (36) were impressive with their efforts to help Australia post a defendable total of 126. Tilly was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 3/15 in four overs. Josie Groves and Ava Lee also impressed with two wickets each.

Thereafter, Erin Thomas (16) looked dangerous, before being cleaned up by Maggie Clark in the fifth over. Nevertheless, Davina Perrin (56 off 38) continued her good form by finding boundaries at her will and steering the team at 10 runs per over.

Although Jodi Grewcock (6) was dismissed early, Abi Norgrove (30*) supported Perrin well to pave the way for the England team to finish the chase in less than 14 overs.

With this victory, the England team rose to the top position in the standings. They will clash with Sri Lanka in the final T20 match of the series on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see which team secures a win and finishes the series at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the Australian team has played all their T20 matches and will be seen playing against these two teams in the 50-over format.

