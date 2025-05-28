Ugly fight erupts between bowler and batter in Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging 2025 match [Watch]

An ugly fight erupted between a bowler and a batter during the match between the Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging teams. The incident took place during the four-day game being played in Dhaka on Wednesday, May 28.

Ad

Ripon Mondol of Bangladesh Emerging was the batter and Tshepo Ntuli of South Africa Emerging was the bowler. Ripon hit Tshepo for a six and exchanged glances with the bowler while walking towards his batting partner. Ntuli then charged up towards Ripon.

The two players were then involved in a physical altercation where they shoved each other before Ntuli tried to pull Ripon's helmet. One of the umpires intervened but Ntuli went at Ripon again, following which both the umpires and players had to come in between the two to bring the fight to an end.

Ad

Trending

"This is extreme, this is unacceptable. Normally, we see verbal altercations in a cricket field but we don't often see a scuffle. Ntuli struck Ripon's helmet at one point," one of the on-air commentators said (via ESPN Cricinfo).

Watch the incident in a post by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Match officials yet to take action on unwanted incident during Bangladesh Emerging vs South Africa Emerging game

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the match officials are yet to take any action after the unwanted incident between Ripon Mondol and Tshepo Ntuli during the game between Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging.

The match officials can only take action once the on-field umpires submit a report. The match referee, as per ESPN Cricinfo, will submit reports about the incident to both the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), following which the two boards are expected to take action regarding the matter.

The ongoing four-day match between Bangladesh Emerging and South Africa Emerging is the second four-day game and also the final match of the tour. The first four-day game ended in a draw. Earlier, the South Africa Emerging side lost the one-day series by a 2-1 scoreline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️