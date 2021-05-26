Umar Akmal pays PKR 4.5 million fine, eligible to start rehab program

Controversial Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a PKR 4.5 million fine that will pave the way for his return to cricket. Akmal is now eligible to begin the rehab program of the Anti-Corruption Code of the board.

The under-fire batsman recently deposited the hefty amount to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The fine was imposed on Umar Akmal in February by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) while disposing off the cases filed by Umar Akmal and the PCB.

Speaking to PTI, a source from the PCB confirmed that Umar Akmal had deposited the massive fine.

"Umar has deposited the full amount of 4.5 million rupees with the board which means he is now eligible to start the rehab program of the Anti-Corruption code of the board," the source said.

CAS imposes 12-month ban and a fine of PKR 4.25million on Umar Akmal https://t.co/j6pyEtDZWd — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) February 26, 2021

Umar Akmal had earlier requested permission to pay the fine in installments. The cricketer claimed the ban imposed on him had impacted his financial position.

However, the PCB rejected Umar Akmal’s request, reiterating that the cricketer would not be able to start his rehabilitation program as per the Anti-Corruption Code unless he deposits the fine.

In light of the controversy, Umar’s brother Kamran Akmal had offered to pay the fine on his behalf as well.

Umar Akmal’s return to cricket still some time away

Salman Naseer confirms PCB has filed an appeal in CAS against independent adjudicator’s decision to half Umar Akmal ban for breaching PCB Anti-Corruption Code. pic.twitter.com/qynDEBuZrl — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 18, 2020

Umar Akmal has been banned since February 2020 for breaching clauses in the Anti-Corruption Code. The CAS had earlier imposed an 18-month ban on Akmal, which was later reduced to 12 months.

The 30-year-old has already served the ban but will have to wait for his international comeback.

"But practically it will take some time before Akmal can resume his cricket career as his rehab program will take some time since the anti-corruption unit of the PCB is presently busy with the Pakistan Super League matches to be held in Abu Dhabi next month," the source concluded.

Umar Akmal last played for Pakistan in November 2019, and the team seems to have moved on from the batsman.

It will be interesting to see whether he manages to make a return to international cricket anytime soon.