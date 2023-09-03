UP T20 League 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi and Aquib Khan

In the sixth match of UP T20 League 2023, Noida Super Kings continued their winning streak over Lucknow Falcons, strengthening their top spot. Meanwhile, the seventh game witnessed Kashi Rudras beating Kanpur Superstars. Green Park in Kanpur hosted both of these top-scoring contests.

After electing to bat first, Lucknow Falcons faced an early setback losing their opener Aanjaneya Suryavanshi for just six runs.

However, Falcons never looked back after that, as opener Harsh Tyagi's 45-ball 72-run knock with No.3 batter Priyam Garg (76* off 45), steered the team to 184/2 in 20 overs.

In pursuit of a 185-run target, the chase was more of a batting practice than anything else for the Noida Super Kings. They looked in dominating touch right from the first over of the second innings.

Openers Almas Shaukat and Samarth Singh's 88-run stand was crucial in the chase.

After the dismissal of Samarth, Nitish Rana and Aditya Sharma killed the game off in a ridiculous hurry, helping chase down the target with 2.4 overs to spare. Rana hit the form at the right time, smacking an unbeaten 64 off 26 balls.

In the seventh game, Kashi Rudras posted a dominating total of 171/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Karan Sharma, the skipper, top-scored with 47 runs. Vineet Panwar bagged a four-fer for Superstars.

In reply, Kanpur Superstars never looked in the chase after losing both their openers for 78 runs in 11.1 overs. Other batters barely scored runs, thus losing the momentum in the middle overs. In the end, Kashi bagged a 30-run convincing win. Atal Bihari-Rai and Deepanshu Yadav shined for Rudras with three wickets each.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Runs List

Kanpur Superstars batter Sameer Rizvi propelled to the top spot on the batting chart with 179 runs from three innings. Following him is Noida Super Kings batter, Samarth Singh with 177 runs.

Kashi Rudra's batter Karan Sharma has been in tremendous form for his side, amassing 115 runs from two innings. Lions batter Abhishek Goswami settled with the fourth spot with 114 runs alongside Mavericks batter Swastik Chikara, who amassed 108 runs.

UP T20 League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kashi Rudra's pacer Aquib Khan bagged two wickets against Kanpur Superstars to bag the top spot on the bowling chart with five wickets. Superstars' medium pacer Vineet Panwar bagged a four-fer to propel to the second rank.

Rudra's medium pacer Atal Bihari claimed the third position with four scalps after bagging three wickets over Superstars. Noida bowler Naman Tiwari settled with four scalps at the fourth rank with Rudras’ Deepanshu Yadav occupying the fifth position with three wickets.