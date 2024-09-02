UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi & Zeeshan Ansari

Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Runs List
Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Match 15

Meerut Mavericks met Lucknow Falcons in the 14th game of UP T20 League 2024, while the Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars locked horns in the following game.

Meerut Mavericks scored 142 runs in 11 overs for the loss of one wicket before rain interrupted the play. Akshay Dubey retired hurt after scoring 20 off 17. Swastik Chikara smashed an excellent 36-ball 75-run unbeaten knock, featuring 12 boundaries and skipper Rinku Singh added 39 off 12 with three fours and four sixes.

However, Lucknow Falcons achieved the DLS revised target in 10.5 overs thanks to Samarth Singh’s 69, Harsh Tyagi’s 49, and Kritagya Singh’s 20 off 15.

In the following game, Gorakhpur Lions were held at 177/7 with Abhishek Goswami’s 51, Siddharth Yadav’s 39, and 22 runs each from openers Yashu Pradhan and Anivesh Chaudhary. Mohsin Khan, Vineet Pawar, and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets each for the Kanpur Superstars.

In reply, Kanpur Superstars fell short of the target by three runs despite an 87-run knock from captain Sameer Rizvi.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No.PlayerTeamRunsMatInnsHSAvgSR100504s6s
1Sameer RizviKS257558951.4167.97022118
2Aryan JuyalGL21633104108162.41121612
3Swastik ChikaraMM166557541.5204.94021116
4Rinku SinghMM163556481.5179.1201129
5Adarsh SinghKS145557329115.0801126
6Dhruv JurelGL137337045.67165.0602910
7Samarth SinghLF137556927.4192.9601158
8Priyam GargLF134556033.5136.730178
9Almas ShaukatKR120553940101.690085
10Madhav KaushikMM117544739146.2500136

Sameer Rizvi (257) climbed up from second to first spot after scoring 87 runs in the previous game. Meanwhile, Aryan Juyal moved to second with 216 runs while Swastik Chikara (166) jumped to third position and Rinku Singh moved to fourth with 163 runs.

Adarsh Singh (145) and Dhruv Jurel (137) dropped to fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Samarth Singh smashed 69 runs in the last game and ascended to seventh spot with 137 runs.

Priyam Garg (134) and Almas Shaukat (120) slipped to eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Madhav Kaushik, who dropped from seventh to 10th, has 117 runs in his account.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No.PlayerTeamWicketsMatInnsAvgSRER5W+3W+Maiden
1Zeeshan AnsariMM14558.368.076.21120
2Vipraj NigamLF105510.57.97.97110
3Sunil KumarKR9559.2286.92020
4Ankit RajpootGL95514.3310.678.06000
5Vijay KumarMM85515.1312.887.05010
6Piyush ChawlaNSK8551813.58010
7Abhinandan SinghLF85517.75128.88020
8Yash GargMM75515.7113.147.17020
9Vijay YadavGL65414.5108.7000
10Mohsin KhanKS65518.17186.06000

Zeeshan Ansari took two wickets and solidified his top spot with 14 wickets. Similarly, Vipraj Nigam (10) picked up one and held the second position while Sunil Kumar (9) retained the third spot.

Ankit Rajpoot jumped from eighth to fourth spot with nine wickets in five matches. Vijay Kumar dropped to fifth with eight wickets. Piyush Chawla remained in sixth place and Abhinandan Singh slipped to seventh, having taken eight wickets apiece.

Yash Garg (7) also moved one position down to claim the eighth spot while Vijay Yadav and Mohsin Khan bagged the bottom two spots with six wickets each.

