UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gorakhpur Lions vs Kanpur Superstars (Updated) ft. Sameer Rizvi & Zeeshan Ansari

Meerut Mavericks met Lucknow Falcons in the 14th game of UP T20 League 2024, while the Gorakhpur Lions and Kanpur Superstars locked horns in the following game.

Meerut Mavericks scored 142 runs in 11 overs for the loss of one wicket before rain interrupted the play. Akshay Dubey retired hurt after scoring 20 off 17. Swastik Chikara smashed an excellent 36-ball 75-run unbeaten knock, featuring 12 boundaries and skipper Rinku Singh added 39 off 12 with three fours and four sixes.

However, Lucknow Falcons achieved the DLS revised target in 10.5 overs thanks to Samarth Singh’s 69, Harsh Tyagi’s 49, and Kritagya Singh’s 20 off 15.

In the following game, Gorakhpur Lions were held at 177/7 with Abhishek Goswami’s 51, Siddharth Yadav’s 39, and 22 runs each from openers Yashu Pradhan and Anivesh Chaudhary. Mohsin Khan, Vineet Pawar, and Mukesh Kumar picked up two wickets each for the Kanpur Superstars.

In reply, Kanpur Superstars fell short of the target by three runs despite an 87-run knock from captain Sameer Rizvi.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi KS 257 5 5 89 51.4 167.97 0 2 21 18 2 Aryan Juyal GL 216 3 3 104 108 162.41 1 2 16 12 3 Swastik Chikara MM 166 5 5 75 41.5 204.94 0 2 11 16 4 Rinku Singh MM 163 5 5 64 81.5 179.12 0 1 12 9 5 Adarsh Singh KS 145 5 5 73 29 115.08 0 1 12 6 6 Dhruv Jurel GL 137 3 3 70 45.67 165.06 0 2 9 10 7 Samarth Singh LF 137 5 5 69 27.4 192.96 0 1 15 8 8 Priyam Garg LF 134 5 5 60 33.5 136.73 0 1 7 8 9 Almas Shaukat KR 120 5 5 39 40 101.69 0 0 8 5 10 Madhav Kaushik MM 117 5 4 47 39 146.25 0 0 13 6

Sameer Rizvi (257) climbed up from second to first spot after scoring 87 runs in the previous game. Meanwhile, Aryan Juyal moved to second with 216 runs while Swastik Chikara (166) jumped to third position and Rinku Singh moved to fourth with 163 runs.

Adarsh Singh (145) and Dhruv Jurel (137) dropped to fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Samarth Singh smashed 69 runs in the last game and ascended to seventh spot with 137 runs.

Priyam Garg (134) and Almas Shaukat (120) slipped to eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Madhav Kaushik, who dropped from seventh to 10th, has 117 runs in his account.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 14 5 5 8.36 8.07 6.21 1 2 0 2 Vipraj Nigam LF 10 5 5 10.5 7.9 7.97 1 1 0 3 Sunil Kumar KR 9 5 5 9.22 8 6.92 0 2 0 4 Ankit Rajpoot GL 9 5 5 14.33 10.67 8.06 0 0 0 5 Vijay Kumar MM 8 5 5 15.13 12.88 7.05 0 1 0 6 Piyush Chawla NSK 8 5 5 18 13.5 8 0 1 0 7 Abhinandan Singh LF 8 5 5 17.75 12 8.88 0 2 0 8 Yash Garg MM 7 5 5 15.71 13.14 7.17 0 2 0 9 Vijay Yadav GL 6 5 4 14.5 10 8.7 0 0 0 10 Mohsin Khan KS 6 5 5 18.17 18 6.06 0 0 0

Zeeshan Ansari took two wickets and solidified his top spot with 14 wickets. Similarly, Vipraj Nigam (10) picked up one and held the second position while Sunil Kumar (9) retained the third spot.

Ankit Rajpoot jumped from eighth to fourth spot with nine wickets in five matches. Vijay Kumar dropped to fifth with eight wickets. Piyush Chawla remained in sixth place and Abhinandan Singh slipped to seventh, having taken eight wickets apiece.

Yash Garg (7) also moved one position down to claim the eighth spot while Vijay Yadav and Mohsin Khan bagged the bottom two spots with six wickets each.

