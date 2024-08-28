UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Kanpur Superstars vs Meerut Mavericks (Updated) ft. Rinku Singh & Dhruv Jurel

Kashi Rudras defeated Gorakhpur Lions in the fourth game of the UP T20 League 2024 while Meerut Mavericks beat Kanpur Superstars in the following game.

Gorakhpur Lions opted to bat first and posted a 174-run target for six wickets. Skipper Dhurv Jurel smashed 66 runs while Aryan Juyal added 52 runs to the total. In reply, Kashi Rudras scored 88 from nine overs. However, rain delayed the game but the Rudras were 22 runs ahead of the DLS par score.

In the following game, Kanpur Superstars had set a modest target of 153 runs with Adarsh Singh top-scoring 73. Zeeshan Ansari took a five-wicket haul for the Meerut Mavericks. In reply, the Mavericks chased the target in 17.4 overs thanks to 48 runs each from Uvaish Ahmed and skipper Rinku Singh.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Aryan Juyal GL 156 2 2 104 156 175.28 1 1 11 10 2 Dhruv Jurel GL 136 2 2 70 68 170 0 2 9 10 3 Sameer Rizvi KS 105 2 2 89 52.5 166.67 0 1 9 7 4 Swastik Chikara MM 89 2 2 66 44.5 228.21 0 1 7 8 5 Adarsh Singh KS 79 2 2 73 39.5 127.42 0 1 7 3 6 Mohammad Sharim NSK 56 1 1 56 56 224 0 1 1 7 7 Rinku Singh MM 55 2 2 48 - 148.65 0 0 4 2 8 Shiva Singh KR 54 2 2 49 54 168.75 0 0 6 3 9 Uvaish Ahmed MM 48 1 1 48 48 141.18 0 0 3 2 10 Akshdeep Nath GL 48 2 2 26 48 160 0 0 4 3

Aryan Juyal has smashed 156 runs in two games, including a 52-run knock in the previous game, and topped the most runs leaderboard. Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel scored 66 runs in the same game and moved from third to second position with 136 runs. Sameer Rizvi slipped to third position, scoring 105 runs in two games, including an 89-run knock in the opening game.

Swastik Chikara retained the fourth spot with 89 runs while Adarsh Singh (79) jumped to fifth after scoring 73 runs in the last game. Mohammad Sharim (56) dropped from fifth to sixth while Rinku Singh (55) and Shiva Singh (54) moved to the next two spots, respectively.

With 48 runs each, Uvaish Ahmed and Akshdeep Nath claim the ninth and 10th positions, respectively, to round off the top-10 leaderboard.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 8 2 2 5.5 6 5.5 1 1 0 2 Abhinandan Singh LF 4 1 1 6.5 6 6.5 0 1 0 3 Sunil Kumar KR 4 2 2 5.75 7.5 4.6 0 1 0 4 Shubham Mishra KS 4 2 2 14.25 10.5 8.14 0 1 0 5 Vijay Kumar MM 3 2 2 13.67 16 5.13 0 0 0 6 Yash Garg MM 3 2 2 10 10.67 5.63 0 1 0 7 Shivam Sharma GL 3 2 2 14 10 8.4 0 1 0 8 Ankit Rajpoot GL 3 2 2 11.67 8 8.75 0 0 0 9 Rishabh Rajput KS 2 1 1 15.5 11 8.45 0 0 0 10 Vijay Yadav GL 2 2 1 11.5 6 11.5 0 0 0

Zeeshan Ansari secured a five-for in the previous game and ascended from third to first position with eight wickets.

Abhinandan Singh, Sunil Kumar, and Shubham Mishra occupy the next three spots with four wickets each. Abhinandan dropped from first to second, Sunil jumped to third, and Mishra slipped to fourth. Meerut Mavericks bowlers Vijay Kumar, who moved from sixth to fifth, and Yash Garg, who descended from fourth to sixth, with three wickets each.

Similarly, Shivam Sharma (3) and Ankit Rajpoot (3) from Gorakhpur Lions hold the seventh and eighth spots while Rishabh Rajput and Vijay Yadav occupy the ninth and 10th, respectively.

