UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Noida Super Kings vs Lucknow Falcons (Updated) ft. Madhav Kaushik & Zeeshan Ansari

Meerut Mavericks faced Kanpur Superstars in the 20th game of the UP T20 League 2024 while the Lucknow Falcons and Noida Super Kings locked horns in the next game. Both matches took place on Wednesday, September 4.

Meerut Mavericks batted first and reached 90/3 in nine overs in a rain-interrupted affair. Madhav Kaushik scored a fifty for the Mavericks while Shubham Mishra took two wickets for the Kanpur Superstars.

In reply, impact-sub Ankur Malik top-scored with 33 off 13, followed by captain Sameer Rizvi (21) and Rishabh Rajput (12), while the rest were dismissed in single digits. Rinku Singh and Zeeshan Ansari bagged three wickets each, while Yash Garg took two and Vishal Chaudhary picked up one.

The Superstars were bowled out for 83 runs in 7.4 overs, losing the match by 22 runs (DLS method).

Lucknow Falcons opted to bowl first in the second match of the day and restricted Noida Super Kings to 138/8, thanks to two wickets each from Vipraj Nigam, Abhinandan Singh, and Parv Singh. In reply, Priyam Garg’s 34, Sameer Choudhary’s 35* and handy contributions from Akshu Bajwa (21), Harsh Tyagi (16) and Parv Singh (14), helped the Falcons achieve the target with one ball and four wickets to spare.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Runs List

No. Player Team Runs Mat Inns HS Avg SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Sameer Rizvi KS 318 7 7 89 45.43 161.42 0 2 24 23 2 Swastik Chikara MM 251 7 7 85 41.83 224.11 0 3 15 26 3 Aryan Juyal GL 216 3 3 104 108 162.41 1 2 16 12 4 Madhav Kaushik MM 197 7 6 52 65.67 153.91 0 1 19 12 5 Siddharth Yadav GL 197 6 6 57 39.4 126.28 0 1 9 12 6 Priyam Garg LF 182 7 7 60 30.33 128.17 0 1 8 11 7 Samarth Singh LF 172 7 7 69 24.57 175.51 0 1 18 10 8 Rinku Singh MM 164 7 7 64 54.67 176.34 0 1 12 9 9 Adarsh Singh KS 163 7 7 73 23.29 114.79 0 1 14 6 10 Akshdeep Nath GL 161 7 7 56 32.2 127.78 0 1 13 6

Sameer Rizvi (318), Swastik Chikara (251), and Aryan Juyal (216) are still ranked in the top three of the most runs leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Madhav Kaushik rocketed from 10th to fourth after scoring 52 runs in the previous game. Siddhartha Yadav slipped to fifth, although both batters have made 197 runs in the tournament so far.

Priyam Garg also took a leap from ninth to sixth spot following a 34-run knock in the previous game. On the other hand, Samarth Singh (172), Rinku Singh (164), Adarsh Singh (163), and Akshdeep Nath (161) occupy the next four positions, in that order.

UP T20 League 2024 Most Wickets List

No. Player Team Wickets Mat Inns Avg SR ER 5W+ 3W+ Maiden 1 Zeeshan Ansari MM 17 7 7 9.12 7.71 7.1 1 3 0 2 Vipraj Nigam LF 15 7 7 10.2 8.47 7.23 1 2 0 3 Sunil Kumar KR 11 7 7 13.09 9.82 8 0 2 0 4 Ankit Rajpoot GL 11 7 7 17.18 12 8.59 0 0 0 5 Abhinandan Singh LF 10 6 6 16.5 12 8.25 0 2 0 6 Yash Garg MM 9 7 7 14.11 12 7.06 0 2 0 7 Piyush Chawla NSK 9 7 7 23.22 17.33 8.04 0 1 0 8 Vijay Kumar MM 8 6 6 16.88 13.63 7.43 0 1 0 9 Vishal Chaudhary MM 8 7 7 18.88 15 7.55 0 1 0 10 Shivam Sharma GL 8 7 7 21.88 17.25 7.61 0 1 0

Zeeshan Ansari (17) and Vipraj Nigam (15) are still the top two wicket-takers of the UP T20 League 2024 while Sunil Kumar and Ankit Rajpoot hold the next two spots with 11 wickets each.

Abhinandan Singh moved from sixth to fifth with 10 wickets while Yash Garg (9) jumped from 10th to sixth. Piyush Chawla remains in seventh place with nine wickets.

Vijay Kumar dropped from fifth to eighth while Vishal Chaudhary jumped to ninth position and Shivam Sharma fell from eighth to 10th. All three bowlers have taken eight wickets each.

