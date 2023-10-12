Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Day 1, ft. Kartik, Narayan Kartikey

The prestigious Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023 has started with a bang across India. The 50-over tournament will be played from October 12 to 20. India head coach Rahul Dravid’s son, Samit has been added to Karnataka’s 15-player squad and he has played his first game against Mumbai, scoring 27 off 51 as well.

However, a total of 18 matches took place on Day 1 of the tournament and most of the games were seen scoring high as well, including Bengal, Baroda, Gujarat, etc. who have scored more than 350 runs in their allotted over.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Runs List

The first day of the tournament was a thrilling one where as many as 11 players smashed centuries. Kartik topped the charts with a stunning 155-run knock in the only match he has played so far. The Rajasthan player came to bat at number 4 and his stunning knock came against Saurashtra and his knock helped his side win by a decent 67 runs as well. He has so far hit 8 fours and 15 sixes and played at 193.75 after having faced 80 balls.

Meanwhile, Nitya J Pandya is in the second position. The swashbuckling Baroda opener has scored 139 runs so far from one game as well.

He has smashed 9 fours and 5 sixes and scored at 121.92 as well. The third place has been taken by Rudra Mayur Patel who has 132 runs so far in his name which came at 103.93 with 11 fours and 6 sixes from one game he has played so far, having faced 127 balls.

Meanwhile, Aravelly Avanish and Ashish Kumar are placed at fourth and fifth in the leading run-scorers list with 128 and 127 runs from the solitary game, respectively, they have played so far as well.

Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023: Most Wickets List

Narayan Kartikey tops the chart of most wicket-takers list with five wickets. Baroda’s star bowler registered a stunning spell of 5 for 11 against Nagaland and helped his side win as well. He has so far bowled 8.1 overs, conceding only 11 runs with an economy of 1.34 as well. Nishunk Birla, on the other hand, placed second with five wickets in his name, having the best spell of 5/11 from one game as well. He bowled at an economy of 1.94 as well.

Third and fourth place in the list has been taken by Saurabh Singh and Devang Kaushik as well who have taken 4 wickets each so far, having registered the best figures of 4/0 and 4/7 respectively as well. V S Karthick Manikandan is placed fifth in the wicket takers’ list after having picked 4 wickets at an economy of 2.29, giving away 13 runs in the only match he has played so far.