Virat Kohli's nephew trains with South Delhi Superstarz alongside Digvesh Rathi ahead of DPL season 2 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Jul 18, 2025 23:27 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty
Digvesh Rathi will play for South Delhi Superstarz in DPL season 2 - Source: Getty

Virat Kohli's nephew Aryaveer Kohli bowled in the nets with Digvesh Rathi and other South Delhi Superstarz teammates. The youngster's preparation for the Delhi Premier League (DPL) season two is underway.

Aryaveer Kohli is a leg-spinner, son of Virat Kohli's elder brother, Vikas Kohli. The 15-year-old was acquired for ₹1 lakh at the auction earlier this month. He has begun training in the nets under the guidance of coach Sarandeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi was present during the training session as well, watching on as Aryaveer Kohli sweated it out. Notably, Aryaveer has not played for Delhi yet but is all set for his maiden DPL stint. The youngster will play under Ayush Badoni, who will lead the South Delhi Superstarz.

Watch Aryaveer bowling in the nets in a video posted by PTI on X (formerly Twitter) -

Speaking to PTI, coach Sarandeep Singh praised the young spinner. He called the 15-year-old a rising star. Sarandeep added that there is no baggage on Aryaveer despite being associated with Virat Kohli. According to the coach, he has been bowling well with consistency and is working hard.

A big opportunity for Aryaveer to learn from Digvesh Rathi during DPL stint

Digvesh Rathi is among the highest-paid played in the second edition of the DPL. The South Delhi Superstarz acquired him for ₹38 lakh during the auction. The 25-year-old shot to fame during IPL 2025. He put up an exceptional performance for LSG.

In his maiden IPL season, Digvesh Rathi ended as the leading wicket-taker for LSG. He bagged 14 wickets from 13 games at an average of 30.64 and an economy rate of 8.25. The spinner troubled batters throughout, dismissing some of the biggest names.

For someone like Aryaveer Kohli, training and playing with Digvesh comes as a big opportunity. The 15-year-old can learn a lot from the LSG spinner, who can share his experiences from the IPL.

It is also a great opportunity for Aryaveer to shine. State leagues have been given importance in recent times, with several players making it to the IPL on the back of standout performances.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Edited by Rishab Vm
