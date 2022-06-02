Wasim Jaffer in contention to join BCB's game-development wing

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is in the running to be part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) game-development wing. The potential appointment could see him being involved at the high-performance center with the national Under-19 team.

Wasim Jaffer has a tryst with the neighboring nation after already working as a batting consultant for a brief period in 2019 at the BCB academy. The 44-year-old was involved in honing the skills of junior cricketers, ranging from the Under-16s to the Under-19 group. He also marked his presence at the high-performance center as a consultant in the same time frame.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #T20WorldCup Bangladesh came into this tournament high on confidence beating Aus and NZ at home. They have the team to do well in these conditions. Surprised to see them underperform so much. Meanwhile tight tussle between SA and AUS for the no.2 spot. #BANvSA Bangladesh came into this tournament high on confidence beating Aus and NZ at home. They have the team to do well in these conditions. Surprised to see them underperform so much. Meanwhile tight tussle between SA and AUS for the no.2 spot. #BANvSA #T20WorldCup

One of Jaffer's final assignments as a player also came in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), where he represented Abahani Limited in the 2018-19 season.

Known for his technical prowess, the opening batter represented India in 31 Tests, scoring 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. While he was unable to fulfill his potential with the national team, he had a domestic career spanning over two decades. Representing Mumbai and Vidharba, the gifted batter broke a slew of records in the Ranji Trophy before calling it a day.

Jaffer scored 19410 runs in 210 FC matches and is the fifth highest run-scorer for India in first-class cricket.

Wasim Jaffer has been involved in numerous off-field roles since retirement

Wasim Jaffer was appointed as the head of the Uttarakhand state team following his retirement. However, the stint came to an abrupt end following a disagreement with the association surrounding selection bias.

His most recent coaching role comes in the form of a head coach tenure with the Odisha state team. Jaffer was given a two-year contract in July 2021 by the association. Apart from managing the squad, he was also actively involved in the state's coaches development programme.

#IPL2020 Kings X1 Punjab appointed Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach of the next IPL season. Kings X1 Punjab appointed Wasim Jaffer as their batting coach of the next IPL season. #IPL2020

Jaffer also served as a batting consultant for the Punjab franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was part of the coaching staff from 2019 to 2021. The veteran stepped down from the role prior to IPL 2022.

