[Watch] Grace Harris smashes a six with broken bat during record-breaking knock of 136* in WBBL 2023

Brisbane Heat batter Grace Harris was involved in a rib-tickling moment during her record-breaking knock against Perth Scorchers in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday.

Just before facing the second ball of the 13th over against Scorchers speedster Piepa Cleary, Harris acknowledged that her bat was broken and asked for a new one. However, there wasn't any immediate help from the dugout, and hence, she decided to continue the play.

Harris smoked the next ball over deep mid-wicket for a six even though her willow was shattered into two parts. The Heat batter couldn't hold on to her laughter along with her opponents on the pitch following her hilarious act. She was also heard saying, "Stuff it, I'll still hit it' when there was no bat replacement available before Cleary rolled her arms.

Watch the video here: -

Expand Tweet

Harris later clubbed a six and a four off Cleary's bowling for a massive 17-run over. The Scorchers bowler finished her expensive spell, conceding 43 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 14.30.

Grace Harris breaks Smriti Mandhana's record in WBBL history

Grace Harris was unbeaten on 136 off just 59 balls, striking staggeringly at 230.51. She belted 12 boundaries and 11 sixes throughout the carnage as Brisbane Heat posted the second-highest total in the tournament - 229 for 7.

En route to her magnificent innings, Harris surpassed Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner to become the highest individual run-scorer in the premier women's T20 league. Mandhana scored an unbroken 114 against Melbourne Renegades in November 2021 in Mackay, while Gardner notched the same score against Melbourne Stars in 2017.

Expand Tweet

Harris also went past Garner's tally to hit the most sixes in an innings (11). The latter smashed as many as 10 sixes during her stupendous century six seasons ago.