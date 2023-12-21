[WATCH] Tom Curran's near-collision with umpire which led to his 4-match ban

The official broadcaster of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 has released footage of Tom Curran allegedly 'intimidating' an umpire before Sydney Sixers' match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11 in Launceston. Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday banned him for four matches due to the incident.

In the video, Curran was seen practicing run-up on the official 22 yards of the match, which is not allowed anywhere in the world. The umpire tried to stop him but the English bowler moved to the other side to do the same thing again.

The umpire stood near the bowling crease on that side with his arms crossed and told him that he wasn't allowed to run on the pitch but could do so beside it. However, Curran didn't seem to hear him and ran at near full tilt, skipping past him at the last moment and only just avoiding a collision.

Curran was charged under Article 2.17 of the code of conduct for "intimidation or attempted intimidation of an umpire, match referee or medical personnel whether by language or conduct (including gestures) during a match". He contested the charge but was found guilty, leading to the ban.

Sydney Sixers appeal Tom Curran's ban

The Sixers, for whom Curran is an important signing even though for just nine matches, vowed to "vigorously appeal" the ban.

"Tom and the club maintain that Tom did not knowingly or intentionally intimidate a match official, and on legal advice, we will exercise our right to appeal the decision," the Sixers' head Rachael Haynes said.

"We will support Tom during this period and look forward to him returning to the field," he added.

The Sixers are placed third in the BBL table after winning both of their games so far. They are slated to play the Adelaide Strikers on Friday, December 22, followed by the Melbourne Stars, the Sydney Thunder, and the Brisbane Heat on December 26, 30, and January 1 respectively.

