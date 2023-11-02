WBBL 2023: Updated standings after Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 20

Hobart Hurricanes, on Thursday, November 2, defeated Melbourne Stars by six wickets in Match No.30 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023. With the win, the Hurricanes moved to fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.841 thanks to wins in three out of five matches in the tournament.

The Stars, on the other hand, are place sixth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.347. Brisbane Heat stay at the top of the table with eight points with wins in four out of five matches. Sydney Sixers keep languishing at the bottom of the table with two points from five matches.

Hobart Hurricanes ease past Melbourne Stars in WBBL 2023

After opting to bat first, the Stars put up a decent score of 142 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Meg Lanning was their star batter after she scored 75 runs off 50 balls with nine fours and two sixes.

Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, and Sophia Dunkley got into double digits, but failed to convert their starts. Shabnim Ismail breathed fire after she picked up three crucial wickets of Alice Capsey, Sutherland, and Dunkley. Molly Strano and Maisy Gibson accounted for two scalps apiece.

The Hurricanes tracked down the target with four balls left in their innings. Skipper Elyse Vilani scored 41 runs off 36 balls with the help of five fours and one six. Lizelle Lee scored 17 runs before Sasha Moloney dismissed her.

Bryony Smith and Heather Graham failed to get going. Nicola Carey stayed not out on 41 runs off 30 balls to take the Hurricanes past the finish line. Naomi Stalenberg lent her support with a knock of 33* off 25 balls, laced with five fours.