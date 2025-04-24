West Indies Breakout League 2025: Where to watch and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the West Indies Breakout League will take place from April 25 to May 11 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The competition is being jointly organized by Cricket West Indies and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), to unearth young talent in the country. Its other intention is to bridge the gap between CPL and domestic cricket.

Ad

The eligibility to participate in the tournament is that a player must be under 30 years, should have played less than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 T20Is.

The West Indies Breakout League 2025 will consist of six teams and 17 games, including the knockouts. Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions, Windward Islands Infernos are the participating teams.

Each team will play five games each in the league stage, and the top three qualify for the next stage. The team emerging as the table-toppers will directly play the final, while the other two teams will lock horns to reach the last hurdle.

Ad

Trending

The tournament will witness a perfect mixture of young and experienced players showcasing their merit to progress their professional careers. Apart from well-known players such as Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty and Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Jeavor Royal and Jeremiah Louis will also look to be key contributors for their respective teams.

On that note, let's take a look at the telecast details and live-streaming details of the tournament.

Ad

West Indies Breakout League 2025: telecast channel list

Unfortunately, the West Indies Breakout League 2025 will not be telecasted on any of the TV channels in India.

West Indies Breakout League 2025: Live Streaming Details

The Indian viewers can catch the live action of the tournament on the FanCode app and website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️