West Indies name squad for Cricket World Cup Qualifiers; leave out Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies star batter Shimron Hetmyer has been left out of the squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 to be held in Zimbabwe. The southpaw was reportedly left out of the T20 World Cup 2022 squad as well as he had missed the flight.

The exclusion here seems to indicate that the relations between the player and the board continue to remain strained. Hetmyer is one of the most dangerous strikers of the ball in the world and his absence is arguably a massive loss for the West Indies team.

All-rounder Keemo Paul has made his comeback to the ODI squad after almost a year. Chief Selector Desmon Haynes is confident about Paul doing well in such a massive tournament because of his all-round abilities. Here's what he was quoted as saying by ICC:

"Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he’s dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. We see him as a potential match-winner for us"

WI ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Squad

Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies stars in IPL 2023 rested for UAE ODIs

Some big names in the West Indies squad like Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, etc. are currently playing in the IPL and the board has decided to rest them for the three-match ODI series to be played against UAE.

As a cover for those players, the board has named Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes and Akeem Jordan in the ODI squad. This could be a great preparation for the Men from the Caribbean in their bid to qualify for the World Cup 2023.

WI Squad for UAE ODIs

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas.

