West Indies Test Championship 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Windward Islands vs West Indies Academy (Updated) ft. Mikyle Louis

Guyana defeated Jamaica by 212 runs in the 21st game of the West Indies Championship 2024 while T&T Red Force registered a 120-run win against Comb C&C in the 22nd match.

Meanwhile, Barbados picked up a nine-wicket win against Leeward Islands in the 23rd clash while Windward Islands bagged a 158-run win over West Indies Academy in the 24th encounter.

Moving to the details of the 21st game, Guyana batted first and notched up a dominating total of 424 runs. Kemol Savory (155) and captain Tevin Imlach (101) were the top scorers. Ojay Shields scalped a four-fer.

In response, Jamaica got bundled out for 153 runs. Veerasammy Permaul scalped a beautiful fifer. Guyana, in the third innings, declared their innings at 147/4. Jamaica, in the chase, got all out for 206 runs, losing the game by 212 runs. Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie scalped three wickets apiece.

In the 22nd match, T&T Red Force posted an imposing total of 591/7d. Amir Jangoo was the star batter with 218 runs while Jason Mohammed scored 157 runs. Amari Goodridge scalped a fifer.

In reply, Comb C&C got bundled out for 238 runs. Anderson Phillip scalped a brilliant fifer. In the third innings, T&T declared their innings at 95/2. In the chase, Comb C&C got all out for 325 runs, losing the game by 120 runs. Bryan Charles pocketed an impressive four-fer.

Delving into the details of the 23rd contest, Barbados notched up 542/9d with Kraigg Brathwaite (189), Zachary McCaskie (101) and Roston Chase (127) top-scoring. Rahkeem Cornwall scalped a fifer.

In response, Leeward Islands got bundled out for 288 runs with Keacy Carty scoring 127 runs. In the follow-on, they got all out for 311 runs. Roston Chase pocketed a beautiful seven-wicket haul. In the chase, they scored 58/1, winning the game by nine wickets.

Shifting to the 24th clash, Windward Islands got bundled out for 162 runs. Joshua Bishop picked up a four-fer. In response, WIA got all out for 158 runs. Gilon Tyson scalped a fifer.

In the third innings, Windward went on to secure a total of 275 runs with captain Alic Athanaze top-scoring (89). In the chase, WIA got all-out for 121 runs, losing the game by 158 runs. Shamar Springer pocketed a four-fer.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing West Indies Championship 2024.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 1 M Louis 6 12 - 549 130 45.75 2 2 K Brathwaite 6 12 1 473 189 47.3 2 3 K Sinclair 5 9 0 471 165 67.29 1 4 A Jangoo 4 7 0 449 218 112.25 1 5 J Mohammed 6 11 1 442 157 49.11 2 6 K Carty 5 10 1 431 127 43.1 1 7 S Ambris 5 9 1 409 120 45.44 1 8 K Wickham 4 7 3 387 139 55.29 1 9 T Imlach 4 8 1 380 107 54.29 2 10 J Drakes 5 10 1 365 101 40.56 1

Leewards' batter Mikyle Louis consolidated his top spot in the run-scoring charts with 549 runs from 12 innings. Barbados opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite (473) rocketed from the 16th to the second rank.

Kevin Sinclair (471) slid from the second to the third rank. Amir Jangoo (449) ascended from the 40th to the fourth slot. Jason Mohammed (442) climbed up from 20th to the fifth rank. Keacy Carty (431) moved up from the 25th rank to the sixth spot.

Sunil Ambris (409) and Kevin Wickham (387) descended four slots each to secure the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Tevin Imlach (380) ascended from the 24th to the ninth slot while Jonathan Drakes (365) slipped from the fifth to the 10th spot.

West Indies Test Championship 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Mdns Highest Wkts Ave Econ 1 J Bishop 6 12 73 6 37 20.57 2.69 2 J Warrican 6 11 75 6 32 17.16 2.38 3 RRS Cornwall 6 12 53 6 32 21.56 2.94 4 A Nedd 6 12 69 6 30 23.2 2.39 5 J Louis 6 12 29 5 29 17.24 3.26 6 P Salmon 6 11 53 5 28 25.11 2.86 7 A Phillip 5 9 24 5 28 17.43 3.66 8 S Springer 6 12 24 4 25 22.04 3.46 9 V Permaul 5 10 45 5 24 18.83 2.57 10 K Pierre 5 10 56 4 22 21.5 2.29

Joshua Bishop moved up from the third to the top spot in the bowling standings with 37 scalps. Jomel Warrican slipped from the top to the second rank with 32 wickets at 17.16. Rahkeem Cornwall (32) ascended from the fourth to the second rank at 21.56.

Ashmead Nedd (30) moved one spot up to the fourth slot while Jeremiah Louis (29) slipped from the second to the fifth rank. Peat Salmon (28) and Anderson Phillip (28) retained their sixth and seventh ranks at 25.11 and 17.43, respectively.

Shamar Springer (25) and Veerasamy Permaul (24) climbed one spot up to occupy the eighth and ninth slots while Khary Pierre (22) slipped two slots to the 10th position.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!