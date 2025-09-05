"What do you do when your world record is broken 10 years later?" - Byju's founder pays glowing tribute to cricket legend on 2025 Teachers Day

Byju Raveendran, the co-founder of Edtech firm Byju's, has said that he has learned a lot about resillience from West Indian great Brian Lara than he has from reading any book. Paying his Teacher's Day tribute to the 56-year-old on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, September 5, Raveendran referred to how Lara took back his world record for the highest individual score in Test history.Former Australian opening batter Matthew Hayden had broken Lara's record in October 2003 when he made 380 against Zimbabwe at Perth. A few months later, in April 2004, Lara reclaimed the record when he made 400 not out against England at Antigua. Raveendran wrote on X (formerly Twitter):&quot;What do you do when your world record is broken 10 years later? You take it back - and this time make it unbreakable. I’ve learnt more about resilience from @BrianLara than from any book. If you can do it once - you can do it twice. You can do it forever. #HappyTeachersDay&quot;How Brian Lara went past his own best score in Test cricket 10 years later against same opposition at the same venueBrian Lara broke the record for the highest individual score in Test history, when he went past Sir Garfield Sobers' 365 against England in Antigua in 1994. He made 375 runs in the presence of the legendary all-rounder to break the record that had stood for 36 years.Many players came close to breaking Lara's record, but fell short in the process. Matthew Hayden eventually broke the record in October 2003, with his mammoth innings of 380 against Zimbabwe. A few months later, in April 2004, Lara reclaimed the record by making 400 not out against England at the Recreation Ground in Antigua, a decade after he had made 375 against the same opposition at the same venue. It remains the highest individual score made by a battter in men's Test cricket history.