Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 45

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers Women registered convincing wins in their respective Women’s Big Bash League 2023 matches on Saturday (November 18).

The teams in the top four positions of the points table continue to remain the same after Saturday’s games. Despite facing a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of the Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers sit atop with 16 points and a NRR of +1.244. They have eight wins and four losses in 12 games.

Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by a convincing margin of seven wickets and moved to second place. Strikers have 16 points and are only behind Scorchers with NRR of +0.914.

Sydney Thunder, after handsomely beating the table toppers, moved a spot up to the third position. With seven wins, three defeats and an abandoned game, they now have 15 points. As a result, Brisbane Heat slipped a position down to the fourth spot with 14 points in their bag.

Sydney Sixers continue to remain fifth with 10 points after losing against the Strikers, while Hobart Hurricanes are placed sixth with nine points. Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades continue to occupy the last two positions, with six and four points, respectively.

Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers solidify their position in Women's Big Bash 2023 table

Sydney Thunder beat table-toppers Perth Scorchers comfortably by nine wickets. Bowling first, they restricted the Scorchers to a low total of 116/8. Chamari Athapaththu and Lauren Smith picked up a couple of wickets each in what was a fine bowling display.

The Scorchers lost their in-form openers Sophie Devine (15) and Beth Mooney (26) early in the innings. It was a blistering 16-ball 37 from Amy Jones at the backend that pushed their total past the 100-mark eventually.

Athapaththu then returned to dominate with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 53-ball 77* for the Thunder. Skipper Heather Knight played a sensible knock of 32* as they got over the line with 23 deliveries remaining.

In the second clash of the day, Adelaide Strikers got the better of Sydney Sixers by seven wickets. The Sixers were held at a below-par total of 122/8 after being asked to bat first. Barring Chloe Tryon (39) and Ellyse Perry (37), none of their batters could even get to double figures as they fell like a pack of cards.

Danielle Gibson (3), Amanda-Jade Wellington (2), and Tahlia McGrath (2) were among the wickets for the Strikers. Katie Mack continued her brilliant form with the bat, scoring a 37-ball 45 at the top.

Skipper Tahlia put up an all-round show with an unbeaten 38. Bridget Patterson’s quick-fire 10-ball 20 ensured that they eased past the target with 15 deliveries at their disposal.

Courtesy of their fine victories today, both the Strikers and Thunder have further strengthened their positions in the top four of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023.