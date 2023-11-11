Women's Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 33

After winning the recent game, Sydney Thunder Women have now overtaken Adelaide Strikers. They sit at the top of the table with 13 points in 8 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of 1.146. Adelaide strikers come to the second position with 12 points and an NRR of 1.062.

Positions for Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat remain unchanged. At the number 3 position Perth have 10 points and an NRR of 0.954. Brisbane at 4th place have 10 points and an NRR of -0.013.

Winning the recent game against Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers Women occupy the fifth position with 8 points in 9 games and NRR of -0.056. Hobart Hurricanes closely follow in the 6th position with 7 points and an NRR of -1.229.

Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades remain stuck at the bottom. The Stars have 4 points in 9 matches with an NRR of -1.376. Renegades have 2 points in 8 matches and an NRR of -0.395.

Both Sydney Thunder and Sixers register crucial wins in WBBL

Sydney Thunder won their last game against Melbourne Stars by a margin of 4 runs. Batting first, Sydney displayed a poor performance as the entire team was bundled out for 125 runs at the end of the first innings. Captain Heather Knight was the only silver lining in the otherwise dismal batting display scoring 45 runs off 35 balls at a strike rate of 28 .57.

Exceptional bowling was seen from the Stars as Sophie Day picked four wickets at an economy of 8.80. Sutherland and Rhys McKenna contributed with three wickets each.

In the chase, Melbourne Stars let themselves down again by not being able to accomplish such a low target. With just one wicket remaining, the team managed to muster 121 runs by the end of the second innings.

Sydney's Hannah Darlington was the game-changer, shattering the Melbourne Stars with a remarkable five-wicket haul at an impressive economy of 2.50. Sydney Thunder showcased commendable bowling prowess to successfully defend the modest target.

In another match, Sydney Sixers registered a 57-run victory over Hobart Hurricanes. The Sixers set a total of 166/8 in 20 overs, helped by Bate’s solid 35 and Tryon's explosive 40.

The Hurricanes struggled against Sixers’ bowlers, with Lauren Cheatle and Linsey Smith snaring two wickets each and holding them to a measly 109 all out in 16.4 overs.

The Sixers' strong batting and bowling performance secured them a convincing victory.