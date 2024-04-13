Women's ODI Tri-Series 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs PNG, Match 2

Scotland Women took on the Papua New Guinea Women in the second match of the Women's ODI Tri-Series 2024 on Friday, April 12. Scotland won the match by 104 runs after posting a total of 217 runs on the board.

Scotland Women have jumped to first place after winning their first match in the series. They have a Net Run Rate of +2.080. Papua New Guinea Women have moved to second position from first, and with a win and loss each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.562. The United States of America Women are still in third place with one loss to their name, having a Net Run Rate of -1.314.

Saskia Horley's all-round brilliance leads Scotland to victory over Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bowl. Scotland lost their first wicket for just 30 runs as Darcey Carter was run out for just 19 runs off 20 deliveries. Saskia Horley and Kathryn Bryce added 108 runs for the second wicket. Both the batters scored a half-century each.

Bryce was the highest scorer and made 73 runs off 80 deliveries. Horley made 62 runs off 76 deliveries. No other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark for Scotland. Scotland were bundled out for 217 runs in 45.4 overs.

Sibona Jimmy and Pauke Siaka were the pick of the bowlers for Papua New Guinea. Both the bowlers took three wickets each. Dika Lohia picked up two wickets for 33 runs in 8.4 overs. Isabel Toua picked the remaining one wicket and gave away 59 runs in nine overs.

Papua New Guinea lost their first wicket for just five runs. Brenda Tau and Tanya Ruma had a partnership of 36 runs for the second wicket. Tanya was dismissed after scoring 20 runs off 26 deliveries. Papua New Guinea lost two more wickets before Kevau Frank walked out in the middle.

Frank added 20 runs for the fifth wicket along with Brenda. Brenda made 25 runs off 57 deliveries, while Frank scored 31 runs off 53 deliveries. Papua New Guinea were bundled out for 113 runs in 34.5 overs.

Horley shined with the ball as well and took three wickets for 22 runs in seven overs. Katherine Fraser and Bryce picked two wickets each. Priyanaz Chatterji, Nayma Sheikh, and Hannah Rainey had one wicket each to their names. Horley won the Player of the Match award for her bowling performance.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!