Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds, Match 14

The 14th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 between Canterbury Magicians and Central Hinds was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Christchurch.

Central Hinds Women moved one spot up to occupy the pole position with three wins and no results in five encounters so far. They are carrying 16 points with an NRR of 0.34.

Wellington Blaze slid one spot down to secure the second rank with three wins, one loss, and one no-result in five encounters, bagging 14 points at an NRR of 0.696.

Canterbury Magicians strengthened their third position in the table with two points after their game against Hinds was abandoned. They have registered two wins and suffered two losses so far with one no result in five games, having 10 valuable points at an NRR of 1.18.

Otago Sparks have claimed two wins and suffered three losses in five matches so far. They have eight points to their name with a net run rate of -0.71.

Northern Brave Women are at the fifth rank with one win and two losses, having four points at an NRR of -0.12. Auckland Aces hold the wooden spoon with three defeats and two no results, racking up four points in five games at an NRR of -1.21.

Which teams will move ahead in Women's Super Smash 2023-24?

In Women's Super Smash history, Wellington Blaze have won the title seven times, while Canterbury Magicians have won the silverware on six occasions. Auckland Hearts, Central Hinds, and Otago Sparks have claimed the title once apiece.

The top three teams in the league phase will have a chance of making it to the playoffs and final. The top-ranked team at the end of the league stage will directly qualify for the final, with second and third-ranked teams making it to the eliminator.

Currently, Central Hinds are topping the charts, with Wellington Blaze and Canterbury Magicians ranked at the second and third spots respectively. These three teams would be hoping to continue their good momentum and stay in the top three spots to make it to the playoffs in the business end of the campaign.

