Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Blaze vs Northern Brave, Match 11

Northern Brave registered their first win in the Women’s Super Smash 2023-34 after beating Wellington Blaze by 5 wickets on Tuesday at Mount Maunganui. With that win, they have stepped up one position to fifth on the points table. Canterbury Magicians continue to be fourth due to a superior net run rate.

On the other hand, Wellington Blaze suffered their second defeat in the tournament in four games. However, they have still managed to occupy the second position with a total of 10 points to their name. Otago Sparks have two wins in four matches as well. With eight points, they find themselves at third on the table.

Central Hinds are currently sitting at the top and have looked like the best team in the tournament so far. They have played four games and managed to win three out of them. With 14 points in their kitty, they are head and shoulders above the rest.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Central Hinds 4 3 0 0 1 14 0.341 2 Wellington Blaze 4 2 1 0 1 10 0.67 3 Otago Sparks 4 2 2 0 0 8 0.063 4 Canterbury Magicians 3 1 2 0 0 4 0.083 5 Northern Brave 3 1 2 0 0 4 -0.12 6 Auckland Hearts 4 0 2 0 2 4 -1.45

Chamari Athapaththu’s four-fer helps Northern Brave earn their first win in the tournament

Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu led the way with the ball as she bagged a four-wicket haul and helped her team bundle out Wellington Blaze for just 110 runs. The Sri Lankan cricketer got rid of the dangerous Rebecca Burns (16 off 11) in the fourth over and then rattled the stumps of skipper Amelia Kerr (11 off 8) to put the opposition in all sorts of trouble.

Her other two scalps include the likes of Jess Kerr and Gemma Sims. Marama Downes also bowled brilliantly, returning with stellar figures of 2 for 19 in 4 overs, while Nensi Patel and Jess Watkin picked one apiece.

For Wellington Blaze, Jess Kerr top-scored with the bat, scoring 23 off 15 balls. In reply, Norther Brave chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Caitlin Gurrey and Chamari Attapaththu gave a good start to the team as the duo added 47 runs for the first wicket.

On the last ball of the seventh over, Gurrey (33 off 28), unfortunately, got run out in the 7th over, while Sri Lanka departed in the very next over. Wellington Blaze did manage to pick wickets at short intervals thereafter but there weren’t enough runs on the board.

The likes of Sam Curtis (24) and Marina (10) got out after getting good starts but Eimear Richardson (6) and Nensi Patel (10) guided the team home in the end.

