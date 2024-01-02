Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights vs Wellington Blaze (Updated) ft. Amelia Kerr and Marama Downes

Northern Knights bagged a five-wicket win over Wellington Blaze in the 11th match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Batting first, Wellington lost their opener Jessica McFadyen for a three-ball duck. Jess Kerr turned out to be their highest scorer in the innings with 23 runs off 15 balls. Rebecca Burns (16) and Leigh Kasperek (16) were the next-best scorers as they posted a total of 110/10 in 19.4 overs.

Chamari Athapaththu, who made her first appearance this season, scalped a four-wicket haul conceding just 19 runs in her four-over spell. She was well supported by Marama Downes with two wickets.

In the chase, Caitlin Gurrey (33) and Chamari Athapaththu (19) forged a 47-run opening stand for the Knights. At No. 4, Sam Curtis contributed with 24 valuable runs. In the end, captain Eimear Richardson (6*) and Nensi Patel (10*) steered their side to victory in 19.4 overs with five wickets remaining.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 4 4 1 202 84* 67.33 2 - 27 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 3 3 0 106 88 35.33 1 - 15 1 3 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 2 70 35* 70 - - 6 1 4 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 3 3 2 67 41* 67 - - 4 0 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 3 3 0 64 26 21.33 - - 6 1 6 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 4 4 0 64 24 16 - - 6 0 7 NC Dodd (CD-W) 3 3 0 63 31 21 - - 7 0 8 S Shahri (AK-W) 2 2 0 61 37 30.5 - - 8 0 9 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 3 3 0 60 25 20 - - 5 0 10 IR James (OTG-W) 4 4 0 56 26 14 - 1 8 0

Otago Sparks' skipper Suzie Bates continues to dominate the run-scoring charts with 202 runs from four games at an average of 67.33. Wellington captain Amelia Kerr amassed 106 runs to strengthen her second rank at an average of 35.33.

Central Hinds batter Hannah Rowe maintained her third position with 70 runs. Georgia Plimmer holds her fourth spot with 67 runs. Hinds batter Hollie Armitage (64) and Otago’s Felicity Leydon-Davis (64) continue to stay at the fifth and sixth ranks at an average of 21.33 and 16.

Hinds’ Natalie Dodd (63), Auckland’s Saachi Shahri (61), and Canterbury batter Kate Anderson (60) retained their seventh, eighth, and ninth positions. Otago batter Bella James maintained her 10th slot with 56 runs, averaging 14.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 4 4 64 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 2 2 42 5 4/18 8.8 6.28 1 - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 3 3 72 5 2/10 9.6 4 - - 4 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 60 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 5 JM Watkin (ND-W) 3 3 72 5 2/17 11.2 4.66 - - 6 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 3 3 72 5 3/25 12.6 5.25 - - 7 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 3 3 72 5 2/17 12.6 5.25 - - 8 ME Loe (OTG-W) 1 1 24 4 4/12 3 3 1 - 9 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 1 1 24 4 4/19 4.75 4.75 1 - 10 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 3 3 60 4 2/19 11.5 4.6 - -

PJ Watkins holds her pole position with eight scalps from four innings. Auckland's Skye Bowden retains her second rank with five scalps. Northern's Marama Downes moves up from 11th to third rank, scalping five wickets at an average of 9.6.

Her teammate Jess Watkin climbed from sixth to fourth spot with five wickets, averaging 11.2. Amelia Kerr (5) propelled from 13th spot to fifth slot, averaging 12.6. Leigh Kasperek (5) and Ashtuti Kumar (5) slipped three positions to make it to the sixth and seventh ranks at 12.6 and 10.6.

Molly Loe (4) descended from fifth to eighth rank at an average of three. Chamari Athapaththu scalped four wickets against Wellington in her first game of the campaign to move to the ninth slot. Canterbury's Frances Mackay slid from seventh to 10th spot at 11.5.

