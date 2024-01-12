Women’s Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights Women vs Auckland Hearts (Updated) ft. Maddy Green

Northern Knights Women secured a 19-run win over Auckland Hearts in the 21st match of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Knights were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Opener Caitlin Gureey (2) was at the receiving end early in the innings. Chamari Athapaththu (58) showcased her brilliance, accumulating a brilliant fifty to keep her side on top of the game.

She received substantial support from Jess Watkin (15) and Sam Curtis (16) in the middle overs. Eventually, they posted a good-looking total of 133/7 in 20 overs. Fran Jonas and Anna Browning scalped two wickets apiece.

In the chase, Auckland Hearts openers Saachi Shahri (7) and Izzy Gaze (1) departed early. Captain Maddy Green continued her good form, contributing 32 runs in 35 balls, including three fours.

Prue Catton (28) and Brooke Halliday (20) added some crucial runs in the middle overs. However, the other batters faltered badly as they collapsed from 89/3 to 114/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 19 runs.

Marama Downes was the standout bowler, scalping two wickets after conceding just 24 runs in her four-over spell. Shriya Naidu, Chamari Athapaththu, and Nensi Patel picked up one wicket apiece.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 7 7 3 328 84* 82 290 113.1 - 3 - 40 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 6 6 2 255 88 63.75 195 130.76 - 3 - 32 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 7 7 0 177 43 25.28 159 111.32 - - - 26 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 7 6 0 172 51 28.66 186 92.47 - 2 - 14 1 5 ML Green (AK-W) 4 4 0 165 71 41.25 149 110.73 - 1 - 17 0 6 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 5 5 0 144 47 28.8 126 114.28 - - - 17 1 7 IR James (OTG-W) 7 7 0 134 39 19.14 128 104.68 - - 2 17 1 8 HM Rowe (CD-W) 5 5 2 129 43 43 131 98.47 - - - 11 1 9 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 6 6 4 126 43* 63 123 102.43 - - - 8 0 10 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 4 4 0 113 58 28.25 92 122.82 - 1 - 19 1

Suzie Bates, the Otago Sparks skipper, continues to hold the pole position in the run-scoring charts with 328 runs from seven innings, including three fifties. Wellington skipper Amelia Kerr holds the second rank with 255 runs from six innings with three fifty-plus totals.

Canterbury batters Kate Anderson (177) and Frances Mackay (172) retain their third and fourth ranks respectively. Hearts captain Maddy Green moved two spots up to secure the fifth rank, accumulating 165 runs from four innings.

Hollie Armitage (144) slid one spot down to occupy the sixth position. Bella James (134), Hannah Rowe (129), and Georgia Plimmer (126) maintain their seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively. Chamari Athapaththu rocketed from the 30th to the 10th slot, amassing 113 runs from four innings.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 6 6 144 24 1 111 11 5/10 10.09 4.62 13.09 - 1 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 3 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 7 7 162 27 - 152 9 3/16 16.88 5.62 18 - - 4 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 6 5 70 11.4 1 78 8 4/28 9.75 6.68 8.75 1 - 5 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 6 6 138 23 - 136 8 3/25 17 5.91 17.25 - - 6 EJ Black (OTG-W) 7 7 150 25 - 153 8 2/19 19.12 6.12 18.75 - - 7 GES Sullivan (CAN-W) 7 7 136 22.4 - 167 8 3/22 20.87 7.36 17 - - 8 MW Downes (ND-W) 6 6 138 23 - 107 7 2/10 15.28 4.65 19.71 - - 9 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 6 6 126 21 1 127 7 3/10 18.14 6.04 18 - - 10 XA Jetly (WEL-W) 6 6 144 24 2 130 7 3/28 18.57 5.41 20.57 - -

Wellington captain Amelia Kerr maintains her lead position in the wickets column with 11 scalps. Auckland medium pacer Skye Bowden consolidates her second rank with 10 scalps. Canterbury's Sarah Asmussen retained her third position with nine wickets.

Otago's Poppy Jay Watkins moved one spot up to hold the fifth spot with eight scalps at 9.75. Emma Black (8) slipped one position to the sixth rank at 19.12. Gabby Sullivan (8) holds the seventh slot at an average of 20.87.

Marama Downes (7) climbed up from 12th to eighth rank with an average of 15.28. Lea Tahuhu (7) continues to stay in the ninth position at 18.14. Xara Jetly (7) descended from eighth to 10th rank at 18.57.

