Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Northern Knights Women vs Otago Sparks (Updated) ft. Suzie Bates and Jesse Prasad

Northern Knights Women faced Otago Sparks in the 15th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24 on Saturday, January 6, at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Northern Knights won the toss and elected to bat. The match was reduced to 15 overs per side due to rain.

Northern Knights lost their first wicket in the third over for just six runs. Caitlin Gurrey and Jess Watkin added 53 runs for the second wicket and helped the team cross the the 50-run mark. Gurrey was the highest scorer, with 30 runs off 29 deliveries.

Northern Knights posted a total of 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 15 overs. Emma Black, Linsey Smith, Eden Carson and Molly Loe took one wicket each.

Otago started their chase in a dominant fashion as Suzie Bates and Bella James added 80 runs for the first wicket. James was dismissed after scoring 39 runs off 32 deliveries. Bates remained unbeaten on 41 runs off 40 deliveries.

Otago chased down the target of 94 runs in 12.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. Jesse Prasad picked the only wicket for the Northern Knights and gave away just 10 runs in two overs.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 6 6 276 84* 69 114.52 - 2 35 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 4 4 118 88 29.5 131.11 - 1 15 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 4 4 103 43 25.75 107.29 - - 12 0 4 IR James (OTG-W) 6 6 95 39 15.83 100 - - 12 1 5 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 4 3 93 51 31 93.93 - 1 7 0 6 JT McFadyen (WEL-W) 4 4 76 39 19 89.41 - - 7 0 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 4 4 76 41* 76 101.33 - - 4 0 8 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 6 5 75 24 15 104.16 - - 7 0 9 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 70 35* 70 101.44 - - 6 1 10 S Shahri (AK-W) 3 3 68 37 22.66 94.44 - - 8 0

Suzie Bates became the first batter to cross the 250-run mark this season in her latest innings. She has made 276 runs in six innings at an average of 69 and is the leading run-scorer.

Amelia Kerr is in second position on this list. She has scored 118 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 131.11.

Kate Anderson is the third batter who has made over 100 runs so far this season. She has made 103 runs in four innings at an average of 25.75 and a strike rate of 107.29.

Bella James has jumped to fourth position after her knock in her last outing. She has made a total of 95 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 100.

Frances Mackay has slipped to fifth place from fourth. She has amassed 93 runs in four matches at an average of 31.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 5 4 10.4 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 3 3 10 7 4/18 9.28 6.5 1 - 3 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 4 4 16 7 3/25 12.85 5.62 - - 4 EJ Black (OTG-W) 6 6 22 6 1/19 22.33 6.09 - - 5 ME Loe (OTG-W) 2 2 6 5 4/12 5.2 4.33 1 - 6 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 10 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 7 MW Downes (ND-W) 4 4 15 5 2/10 12.2 4.06 - - 8 N Baird (WEL-W) 4 4 9.2 5 2/25 13.8 7.39 - - 9 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 4 4 15 5 3/16 15.2 5.06 - - 10 JM Watkin (ND-W) 4 4 13.4 5 2/17 15.4 5.63 - -

Poppy Jay Watkins is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has taken a total of eight wickets in four innings at an average of 8.50.

Skye Bowden and Leigh Kasperek have taken seven wickets each and are in the next two places. Emma Black has six wickets to her name and has jumped to fourth place.

Molly Loe has taken five wickets so far in two matches for Otago. She is the fifth-highest wicket-taker this season.

