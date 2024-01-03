Women's Super Smash 2023-24: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Otago Sparks vs Canterbury Magicians (Updated) ft. Frances Mackay and Lea Tahuhu

In the 12th match of the Women's Super Smash 2023-24, Otago Sparks faced Canterbury Magicians at the Molyneux Park in Alexandra. Canterbury won the toss here and elected to bat.

Kate Anderson and Frances Mackay provided a solid start to Canterbury and added 72 runs for the first wicket. Anderson was the first to depart after scoring 43 runs off 32 deliveries. The next set of batters couldn’t do much and failed to even cross the 20-run mark.

Mackay scored her first half-century of the season and was dismissed after scoring 51 runs off 46 deliveries. Canterbury posted a total of 145 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Emma Black, Hayley Jensen, Linsey Smith, and Suzie Bates shared one wicket each for Otago.

Otago had a terrible start as they lost their first wicket in the very first over and the second in the next over. Bates and Felicity Leydon-Davis added 31 runs for the second wicket. They were the only batters who managed to reach double-digit scores.

Otago lost their last seven wickets for just 28 runs and were bundled out for 69 runs. Canterbury won the match by 76 runs. Lea Tahuhu and Sarah Asmussen shared three wickets each, while Fatima Sana and Sophie Molineux took one wicket each for Canterbury.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 SW Bates (OTG-W) 5 5 235 84* 58.75 116.91 - 2 31 1 2 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 3 3 106 88 35.33 143.24 - 1 15 1 3 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 4 4 103 43 25.75 107.29 - - 12 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 4 3 93 51 31 93.93 - 1 7 0 5 FC Leydon-Davis (OTG-W) 5 5 75 24 15 104.16 - - 7 0 6 HM Rowe (CD-W) 3 3 70 35* 70 101.44 - - 6 1 7 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 3 3 67 41* 67 113.55 - - 4 0 8 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 3 3 64 26 21.33 101.58 - - 6 1 9 NC Dodd (CD-W) 3 3 63 31 21 110.52 - - 7 0 10 S Shahri (AK-W) 2 2 61 37 30.5 100 - - 8 0

Suzie Bates continues to dominate the run-scorer list. She has scored 235 runs in five matches at an average of 58.75 and a strike rate of 116.92.

Amelia Kerr is still in second place with 106 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 143.24.

Kate Anderson has moved to third place from ninth and has amassed a total of 103 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 107.29.

Frances Mackay has moved among the top five run-scorers for the first time. She has made 93 runs in four matches.

Felicity Leydon-Davis has jumped to fifth position from sixth and has 75 runs to her name in five innings.

Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 PJ Watkins (OTG-W) 4 4 10.4 8 4/28 8.5 6.37 1 - 2 SE Bowden (AK-W) 2 2 7 5 4/18 8.8 6.28 1 - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 3 3 12 5 2/10 9.6 4 - - 4 Ashtuti Kumar (CD-W) 3 3 10 5 2/13 10.6 5.3 - - 5 JM Watkin (ND-W) 3 3 12 5 2/17 11.2 4.66 - - 6 Kasperek (WEL-W)"}">LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 3 3 12 5 3/25 12.6 5.25 - - 7 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 3 3 12 5 2/17 12.6 5.25 - - 8 SR Asmussen (CAN-W) 4 4 15 5 3/16 15.2 5.06 - - 9 EJ Black (OTG-W) 5 5 19 5 1/19 22.8 6 - - 10 ME Loe (OTG-W) 1 1 4 4 4/12 3 3 1 -

Poppy Jay Watkins is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 8.50.

Marama Downes, Jess Watkin, Sarah Asmussen, and Leigh Kasperek have taken five wickets each. They are in the next four places on this list.

The seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions are occupied by Amelia Kerr (5), Sarah Asmussen (5), Emma Jack (5), and Molly Loe (4).

