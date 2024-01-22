Wellington Blaze recorded an emphatic eight-wicket win over Canterbury Magicians in the 29th game of Women's Super Smash 2023-24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Magicians faced a challenging task. Captain Frances Mackay emerged as the top-scorer with 31 runs off 41 balls with the aid of two fours.

Unfortunately, the next best scores were 23 apiece by middle-order batters Madeline Penna and Jodie Dean. But the Magicians succumbed to the Blaze's bowling attack and got bundled out for a subpar score of 97 in 20 overs.

Wellington Blaze bowlers put up an amazing show as Leigh Kasperek bagged a three-wicket haul while conceding 20 runs in her four-over spell. The Kerr sisters claimed two wickets apiece while Sophie Devine picked up one wicket.

In the pursuit of a 98-run target, Sophie Devine (11) and Rebecca Burns (11) returned to the pavilion quite early. However, captain Amelia Kerr (48*) and Georgia Plimmer (18*) displayed resilience to make sure their side reached home in 13.5 overs with eight wickets remaining.

To elaborate further, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2023-24.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Runs List

No. Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 0 4s 6s 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 4 402 88 80.4 312 128.84 - 4 - 51 2 2 SW Bates (OTG-W) 9 9 3 390 84* 65 339 115.04 - 3 - 51 1 3 ML Green (AK-W) 7 7 1 283 77* 47.16 254 111.41 - 2 - 30 0 4 FL Mackay (CAN-W) 9 8 0 222 51 27.75 240 92.5 - 2 - 18 1 5 HJ Armitage (CD-W) 8 8 0 219 47 27.37 196 111.73 - - - 28 1 6 GE Plimmer (WEL-W) 9 9 6 187 43* 62.33 179 104.46 - - - 13 0 7 P Catton (AK-W) 8 8 0 186 53 23.25 176 105.68 - 1 - 21 0 8 KG Anderson (CAN-W) 9 9 0 182 43 20.22 173 105.2 - - - 26 0 9 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 7 7 0 164 58 23.42 126 130.15 - 1 1 27 3 10 CA Gurrey (ND-W) 9 9 1 164 53* 20.5 165 99.39 - 1 - 20 0

Wellington skipper Amelia Kerr rose one rank up to occupy the pole position in the batting standings with 402 runs from nine innings at an average of 80.4 with four 50-plus totals. Otago captain Suzie Bates has amassed 390 runs from nine innings to slip to the second spot with three fifty-plus scores at an average of 65.

Auckland Hearts captain Maddy Green (283) retained her third position from seven innings. Canterbury’s Frances Mackay moved up from fifth to fourth spot with 222 runs from eight innings. Central Stags’ Hollie Armitage (219) slipped one spot to the fifth position with 219 runs.

Georgia Plimmer (187) climbed from eighth to sixth spot at an average of 62.33. Prue Catton (186) went one spot down to hold the seventh position while Kate Anderson (182) also slipped from seventh to eighth position. Chamari Athapaththu (164) and Caitlin Gurrey (164) maintained their ninth and 10th spots.

Women’s Super Smash 2023-24 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (WEL-W) 9 9 216 36 1 165 20 5/10 8.25 4.58 10.8 - 2 2 LM Kasperek (WEL-W) 9 9 210 35 1 189 16 3/16 11.81 5.4 13.12 - - 3 MW Downes (ND-W) 9 9 182 30.2 - 159 14 5/12 11.35 5.24 13 - 1 4 EJ Black (OTG-W) 9 9 198 33 - 192 13 4/17 14.76 5.81 15.23 1 - 5 SE Bowden (AK-W) 5 5 96 16 - 122 10 4/18 12.2 7.62 9.6 1 - 6 LMM Tahuhu (CAN-W) 8 8 174 29 1 160 10 3/10 16 5.51 17.4 - - 7 FC Jonas (AK-W) 7 7 162 27 - 160 9 3/23 17.77 5.92 18 - - 8 AMCJK Athapaththu (ND-W) 7 7 144 24 - 171 9 4/19 19 7.12 16 1 - 9 EJ Carson (OTG-W) 9 9 192 32 - 189 9 3/15 21 5.9 21.33 - - 10 RA Mair (CD-W) 8 8 180 30 - 192 9 3/18 21.33 6.4 20 - -

Amelia Kerr strengthened her pole position with 20 wickets from nine innings. Her teammate Leigh Kasperek (16) moved one position up to secure the second spot. Northern Knights’ Marama Downes slipped one spot down to make it to the third position with 14 scalps.

Emma Black (13), Skye Bowden (10), and Lea Tahuhu (10) retained their fourth, fifth, and sixth slots at an average of 14.76, 12.2, and 16, respectively. Fran Jonas (9) and Chamari Athapaththu (9) consolidated their seventh and eighth ranks at an average of 16 and 17.77, respectively.

Eden Carson (9) and Rosemary Mair (9) climbed two slots up to make it to the ninth and 10th spots at an average of 21 and 21.33, respectively.

