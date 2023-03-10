WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match

UP Warriorz (UPW) registered an impressive 10-wicket win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL 2023 on Friday, March 10. The Warriorz now have four points to their name in the standings from three games.

Courtesy of the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, the UP Warriorz have strengthened their place in the top three of the points table.

Captain Alyssa Healy led the Lucknow-based franchise from the front in their match against the Royal Challengers. She topped the scoring charts with an unbeaten 96, helping them chase a 139-run target in just 13 overs.

Devika Vaidya played the supporter's role to perfection and scored 36 runs off 31 deliveries for the UP Warriorz. She stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 139 runs with Healy, helping UP Warriorz win the match by 10 wickets, which will be a massive boost to their net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore continue to languish at the bottom of WPL 2023 points table

Royal Challengers Bangalore's losing streak continued in the Women's Premier League as they suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the season. RCB continue to hold the last position in the WPL 2023 points table with zero points after four outings.

Smriti Mandhana's team have struggled to make an impact in WPL 2023. Playing against the UP Warriorz earlier tonight, the RCB team got all out for 138 runs. Deepti Sharma took a three-wicket haul for UPW, while Sophie Ecclestone scalped four wickets.

Ellyse Perry tried her best to save the day for RCB by scoring a half-century. However, her efforts went in vain as the other batters could not play a big knock. Here are the updated standings after the RCB vs UPW match in WPL:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 0 6 +4.228 2 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 0 4 +0.965 3 UP Warriorz 3 2 1 0 4 +0.509 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 0 2 -2.327 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 4 0 4 0 0 -2.648

Gujarat Giants will take on Delhi Capitals on Saturday's WPL match. If Delhi win tomorrow, they can strengthen their grip over the second spot, while Gujarat can enter the top three if they record a big win over Delhi.

