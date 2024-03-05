WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after UPW vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved up from fourth to third position in the WPL 2024 points table after their 23-run win against the UP Warriorz on Monday. The Royal Challengers completed a double over the Warriorz in Women's Premier League 2024 and ended the Bengaluru leg on a winning note.

Captain Smriti Mandhana led the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the front by scoring 80 runs off just 50 balls. Ellyse Perry also chipped in with a half-century to help RCB finish with 198/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, UP Warriorz scored 175/8 in 20 overs. Courtesy of the defeat, the Warriorz have dropped from third to fourth position in the WPL 2024 points table. They have four points after five matches, with their net run rate coming down from +0.211 to -0.073.

On the other side, Royal Challengers Bangalore are third in the WPL 2024 points table with six poins from five matches. RCB's net run rate went up from -0.015 to +0.242 thanks to the 23-run victory.

Mumbai Indians can top the WPL 2024 points table on Tuesday

WPL 2024 will move to Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday evening, where home team Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians. DC and MI clashed in the opening match of Women's Premier League 2024 as well, with Mumbai emerging victorious in a last-ball thriller.

DC will aim to avenge the loss when they lock horns with MI for the second time in WPL 2024. At the moment, the Capitals are first in the standings, while the Indians hold the second position.

A victory for either team will help them end the night as the tabletoppers. It will be interesting to see which side secures the win in the reverse fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

