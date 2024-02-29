WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs DC match (Updated) ft. Smriti Mandhana and Marizanne Kapp

Delhi Capitals secured a 25-run win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the seventh game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The Capitals were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Shafali Verma (50), Alice Capsey (46), Marizanne Kapp (32), and Jess Jonassen (36*) were their standout performers. Eventually, they posted a dominating total of 194-5 in 20 overs. Sophie Devine and Nadine de Klerk scalped two wickets apiece for RCB in the first innings.

In response, Smriti Mandhana (74) was the lone warrior as the Challengers could only manage 169-9. Sophie Devine (23) and Sabbhineni Meghana (36) got good starts but couldn't convert them.

Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets, conceding 21 runs in four overs, while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy picked up two wickets apiece. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Women’s Premier League 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 3 3 - 130 74 43.33 81 160.49 - 1 - 19 5 2 S Meghana (RCB-W) 3 3 1 125 53 62.5 103 121.35 - 1 - 14 3 3 A Capsey (DC-W) 3 2 - 121 75 60.5 86 140.69 - 1 - 12 5 4 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 3 3 1 115 64* 57.5 82 140.24 - 2 - 9 8 5 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 6 MM Lanning (DC-W) 3 3 - 93 51 31 85 109.41 - 1 - 11 1 7 GM Harris (UPW-W) 3 3 1 93 38* 46.5 58 160.34 - - - 12 3 8 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 3 3 - 90 57 30 74 121.62 - 1 - 12 3 9 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 3 2 - 81 62 40.5 50 162 - 1 - 12 2 10 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 - 78 31 26 59 132.2 - - - 7 1

Smriti Mandhana rocketed up from 14th to make pole position in the batting charts with 130 runs. Sabbhineni Meghana moved up from fourth to second with 125 runs.

Alice Capsey (121) moved up from eighth to third. Shafali Verma (115) rocketed from tenth to fourth. Harmanpreet Kaur (101) descended from first to fifth.

Meg Lanning (93) slid from fifth to sixth. Grace Harris (93) and Yastika Bhatia (90) slid five spots apiece to seventh and eighth respectively. Richa Ghosh (81) moved up from 11th to ninth, while Amelia Kerr (78) slipped from sixth to tenth.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 3 3 72 12 - 94 7 4/17 13.42 7.83 10.28 1 - 2 M Kapp (DC-W) 3 3 72 12 2 72 6 3/5 12 6 12 - - 3 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 3 3 54 9 - 65 5 5/22 13 7.22 10.8 - 1 4 A Reddy (DC-W) 3 3 66 11 - 81 5 2/27 16.2 7.36 13.2 - - 5 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 6 RP Yadav (DC-W) 3 3 48 8 - 57 4 4/20 14.25 7.12 12 1 - 7 S Molineux (RCB-W) 3 3 66 11 - 84 4 3/25 21 7.63 16.5 - - 8 JL Jonassen (DC-W) 1 1 24 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 9 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 2 2 36 6 - 41 3 2/21 13.66 6.83 12 - - 10 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 3 3 54 9 - 77 3 2/33 25.66 8.55 18 - -

MI leg-spinner Amelia Kerr has scalped seven wickets in three innings to retain her top spot in the WPL bowling charts. Marizanne Kapp moved one spot to second with six scalps.

Asha Sobhana glided down one position to third with five wickets. Arundhati Reddy is up from eighth to fourth with five wickets at 16.2. Shabnim Ismail remains fifth with four scalps at 10.5. Radha Yadav is sixth with four scalps at 14.25.

Sophie Molineux (4) slipped up one spot to seventh, while Jess Jonassen rocketed from the bottom to eighth with three scalps. Tanuja Kanwar (3) slid two spots to ninth at an average of 13.66, while Nat Sciver Brunt (3) also slipped one spot to tenth, averaging 25.66.

