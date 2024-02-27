WPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after RCB vs GG match (Updated) ft. Sabbhineni Meghana and Asha Sobhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the fifth match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Harleen Deol (22) started well, but couldn't live up to expectations. Beth Moony (8), Phoebe Litchfield (5), Veda Krishnamurthy (9), Ashleigh Gardner (7), and Kathryn Bryce (3) failed to create an impact. Dayalan Hemalatha (31) shined in the death overs as the Giants posted a below-par total of 107/7 in 20 overs.

Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 25 runs in four overs. Renuka Singh claimed two wickets, while Georgia Wareham returned with one scalp.

In reply, RCB lost Sophie Devine's wicket for only six runs. However, Smriti Mandhana (43) and Sabbhineni Meghana posted a 40-run stand for the second wicket to steady things. Ellyse Perry also joined the fun after Mandhana's dismissal.

Meghana went on to score 36* runs in 28 balls with five fours and one six while Perry smacked 23* runs in 14 balls, including four fours to seal the deal in 12.3 overs.

Without any further lingering, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers in the ongoing WPL 2024.

WPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 H Kaur (MI-W) 2 2 1 101 55 101 75 134.66 - 1 - 12 2 2 S Meghana (RCB-W) 2* 2 1 89 53 89 72 123.61 - 1 - 12 2 3 MM Lanning (DC-W) 2 2 - 82 51 41 68 120.58 - 1 - 9 1 4 S Sehrawat (UPW-W) 2 2 - 76 45 38 67 113.43 - - - 7 2 5 A Capsey (DC-W) 2 1 - 75 75 75 53 141.5 - 1 - 8 3 6 Shafali Verma (DC-W) 2 2 1 65 64* 65 51 127.45 - 1 - 6 4 7 YH Bhatia (MI-W) 2 2 - 64 57 32 52 123.07 - 1 - 9 2 8 RM Ghosh (RCB-W) 2* 1 - 62 62 62 37 167.56 - 1 - 12 0 9 S Mandhana (RCB-W) 2* 2 - 56 43 28 38 147.36 - - - 9 2 10 GM Harris (UPW-W) 2 2 - 55 38 27.5 41 134.14 - - - 6 2

Harmanpeet Kaur, the Mumbai skipper, retained her top spot in the batting standings with 101 runs. In-form RCB batter Sabbhineni Meghana rocketed from 10th to second rank with 86 runs.

Delhi's Meg Lanning slipped from second to third rank with 82 runs. Shweta Sehrawat (76) descended from third to fourth position. Alice Capsey (75), Shafali Verma (65), Yastika Bhatia (64), and Richa Ghosh (62) glided one position each to make it to the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, respectively.

Smriti Mandhana (56) propelled from 25th rank to occupy the ninth position. Grace Harris (55) slid from eighth to 10th rank.

WPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 AC Kerr (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 60 6 4/17 10 7.5 8 1 - 2 A Sobhana (RCB-W) 2* 2 42 7 - 35 5 5/22 7 5 8.4 - 1 3 M Kapp (DC-W) 2 2 48 8 2 37 4 3/5 9.25 4.62 12 - - 4 RP Yadav (DC-W) 2 2 36 6 - 38 4 4/20 9.5 6.33 9 1 - 5 S Ismail (MI-W) 2 2 48 8 - 42 4 3/18 10.5 5.25 12 - - 6 S Molineux (RCB-W) 2* 2 48 8 - 61 4 3/25 15.25 7.62 12 - - 7 TP Kanwar (GG-W) 2* 2 30 5 - 29 3 2/21 9.66 5.8 10 - - 8 A Reddy (DC-W) 2 2 42 7 - 43 3 2/27 14.33 6.14 14 - - 9 Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI-W) 2 2 36 6 - 47 3 2/33 15.66 7.83 12 - - 10 A Capsey (DC-W) 2 1 12 2 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 11.5 6 - -

Amelia Kerr, the Mumbai Indians leg-spinner, continued to dominate the wicket standings with six scalps in WPL 2024. Asha Sobhana maintained her second rank with five scalps. Marizanne Kapp (4) continued to hold the third position, averaging 9.25.

Radha Yadav (4) and Shabnim Ismail (4) retained their fourth and fifth positions at an average of 9.5 and 10.5, respectively. Sophie Molineux (4) rocketed from the 16th to the sixth slot, averaging 15.25.

Tanuja Kanwar (3) moved up from eighth to seventh rank at an average of 9.66. Arundhati Reddy (3) and Nat Sciver Brunt (3) slipped two spots each to make it to the eighth and ninth ranks at 14.33 and 15.66.

Alice Capsey (2) descended two positions to hold the 10th slot at an average of 11.5.

