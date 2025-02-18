WPL 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after GG vs MI match

Mumbai Indians attained the second position in the WPL 2025 points table after a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday, February 18. The Mumbai-based franchise opened their account in the standings with a fantastic performance at the BCA Stadium.

This win has helped MI move up from fourth to second position in the WPL 2025 points table. They now have two points from two matches, with their net run rate improving from -0.050 to +0.783.

On the other side, the Gujarat Giants have dropped down to the third position after the loss against the Mumbai Indians. GG have two points from three matches, but their net run rate has come down from +0.118 to -0.525.

The Giants played their final home match of WPL 2025 on February 18. MI won the toss and opted to field first. The decision worked in MI's favor as they bowled GG out for 120 and chased down the 121-run target in 16.1 overs. Hayley Matthews won the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul.

Can UP Warriorz open their account in the WPL 2025 points table?

UP Warriorz will play their second match of WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on February 19. It is the final match of the Baroda leg in the ongoing WPL season. If the Warriorz win, they can move up from fifth to fourth position in the standings. It is pertinent to note that the Warriorz are the only franchise with zero points in WPL 2025 right now.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals are currently fourth, having registered one win and one defeat in two matches. If DC win their upcoming match against the UP Warriorz, they can jump to the second position. The will overtake the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Giants in the standings.

