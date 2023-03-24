"Zimbabar: The Unsold Story" - Fans react as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan find no buyers at The Hundred 2023 Draft

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were among the notable names who attracted no takers at The Hundred Draft 2023 on Thursday, March 23.
The two batting stars had a reserve price of £100,000 for the draft. Despite Babar and Rizwan's impressive record in white-ball cricket, no team expressed any interest in them.
Both players were in stellar form in the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). With 550 runs to his name from 12 games, Rizwan was the leading run-getter in the competition. Babar, on the other hand, mustered 522 runs in 11 outings, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.
Following the development, a number of fans took to social media, trolling the two Pakistani stars for failing to find a team at the draft.
It is worth mentioning that Babar and Rizwan were unsold in The Hundred's draft last year as well. Other top international stars who missed out on a contract this time include Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Shakib Al Hasan, and Kieron Pollard.
A total of 30 men's players were drafted at the event. Eight participating teams will sign two more players after the Vitality T20 Blast as their wildcard picks.
Only three Pakistani players found buyers at The Hundred Draft 2023
A number of high-profile Pakistani players, including Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, and Wahab Riaz, had registered for The Hundred Draft.
However, only three players from the country found takers at the event. Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi was roped in by Welsh Fire for £100,000. The Welsh Fire also snapped up pacer Haris Rauf for £60,000.
Ihsanullah, who bagged 22 wickets in 12 games of this year's PSL, was signed by the Oval Invincibles for £40,000.
The men's edition of The Hundred is set to kick off with a clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Nottingham on August 1.
