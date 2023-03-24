"Zimbabar: The Unsold Story" - Fans react as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan find no buyers at The Hundred 2023 Draft

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were among the notable names who attracted no takers at The Hundred Draft 2023 on Thursday, March 23.

The two batting stars had a reserve price of £100,000 for the draft. Despite Babar and Rizwan's impressive record in white-ball cricket, no team expressed any interest in them.

Both players were in stellar form in the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). With 550 runs to his name from 12 games, Rizwan was the leading run-getter in the competition. Babar, on the other hand, mustered 522 runs in 11 outings, finishing as the second-highest run-scorer.

Following the development, a number of fans took to social media, trolling the two Pakistani stars for failing to find a team at the draft.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Bhupender Thakur @MisterBeeTee @mufaddal_vohra 100 ball to Babar ko akele chaiye fifty banane ke liye @mufaddal_vohra 100 ball to Babar ko akele chaiye fifty banane ke liye 😁

Karan @karannpatelll Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are unsold in 'The Hundred' draft. Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are unsold in 'The Hundred' draft. This is an eye-opener for Pakistani fans who are living in a delusion that Babar and Rizwan are good t20 players. If Pakistan wants to do well in t20 then they should never let those two come near their t20 squad. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… This is an eye-opener for Pakistani fans who are living in a delusion that Babar and Rizwan are good t20 players. If Pakistan wants to do well in t20 then they should never let those two come near their t20 squad. twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

Shakti Man 💥 @IamShaktiMann



Babar fans be like :( @mufaddal_vohra Babar fans now will be seen nowhere because their idol get unsold again.Babar fans be like :( @mufaddal_vohra Babar fans now will be seen nowhere because their idol get unsold again. Babar fans be like :( https://t.co/kNzEvRVvpu

Hello @syria_basha @thehundred @sageuk Some guys will come and defend Babar and Rizwan didn't get picked because of international duties, but how will they defend that their main all format bowler Shaheen got picked, apart from Rauf despite having international duties @thehundred @sageuk Some guys will come and defend Babar and Rizwan didn't get picked because of international duties, but how will they defend that their main all format bowler Shaheen got picked, apart from Rauf despite having international duties 😂😂

DewAzam @mewari_ravi

Lekin Har saal auction mein naam daalega Mera King Zimbu🤣🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Back to back Unsold🤣🤣🤣Lekin Har saal auction mein naam daalega Mera KingZimbu🤣🤣 @mufaddal_vohra Back to back Unsold🤣🤣🤣Lekin Har saal auction mein naam daalega Mera King 👑 Zimbu🤣🤣

Cricturn @cricturn @mufaddal_vohra 100 mai bika nahi or log ipl mai crore laga rahe they iske @mufaddal_vohra 100 mai bika nahi or log ipl mai crore laga rahe they iske

ASHOK @_ashok_18

TUK TUK NOT ALLOWED

#BabarAzam Babar Azam And Rizwan Unsold The Hundred League.TUK TUK NOT ALLOWED Babar Azam And Rizwan Unsold The Hundred League.TUK TUK NOT ALLOWED 😂😂#BabarAzam https://t.co/BbQIMNx7Wm

Ajay7781 @Ajay77813 @ArfaSays_ Babar Azam And Mohammed Rizwan went unsold in The Hundred Draft The owners said it is A 100 ball Format Babar and Rizwan both together takes 100 ball to Settle @ArfaSays_ Babar Azam And Mohammed Rizwan went unsold in The Hundred Draft The owners said it is A 100 ball Format Babar and Rizwan both together takes 100 ball to Settle

ankush jain @ankush3076 @Faizan1099 I still don't understand why babar/Rizwan registered for the hundred after last year's humiliation. @Faizan1099 I still don't understand why babar/Rizwan registered for the hundred after last year's humiliation.

𝔾𝔸𝕌ℝ𝔸𝕍 @a_gaurav19 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @mufaddal_vohra babar and rizwan being shown thier levels🤣🤣🤣🤣 @mufaddal_vohra babar and rizwan being shown thier levels 😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

It is worth mentioning that Babar and Rizwan were unsold in The Hundred's draft last year as well. Other top international stars who missed out on a contract this time include Andre Russell, Trent Boult, Shakib Al Hasan, and Kieron Pollard.

A total of 30 men's players were drafted at the event. Eight participating teams will sign two more players after the Vitality T20 Blast as their wildcard picks.

Only three Pakistani players found buyers at The Hundred Draft 2023

A number of high-profile Pakistani players, including Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, and Wahab Riaz, had registered for The Hundred Draft.

However, only three players from the country found takers at the event. Pakistani speedster Shaheen Afridi was roped in by Welsh Fire for £100,000. The Welsh Fire also snapped up pacer Haris Rauf for £60,000.

Ihsanullah, who bagged 22 wickets in 12 games of this year's PSL, was signed by the Oval Invincibles for £40,000.

The men's edition of The Hundred is set to kick off with a clash between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave at Nottingham on August 1.

