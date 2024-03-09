Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mashonaland Eagles vs Southern Rocks, Match 15

Mid West Rhinos faced Mountaineers in the 13th match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 on Friday, March 8. Mountaineers won the match by six wickets after chasing down the target of 172 runs.

Durham chased down the target of 116 runs in 11.1 overs against Matabeleland Tuskers with six wickets in hand. Mashonaland Eagles restricted Southern Rocks to just 108 runs in the 15th match and won the match by 40 runs.

Durham won all five matches and finished in first place in the points tally. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.037. Mashonaland Eagles jumped to second place from fifth with three wins out of five games with a Net Run Rate of -0.282.

Mountaineers moved to third place from fourth. They won three out of five games and have a Net Run Rate of -0.168. Mid West Rhinos slipped to fourth place from second with two wins in five matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.172.

Southern Rocks have moved to fifth position from third. They have won two out of five games and have a Net Run Rate of -0.392. Matabeleland Tuskers failed to win a single game this season out of five and have a Net Run Rate of -1.477.

Southern Rocks triumph over Tuskers in a nail-biting finish

Mountaineers elected to field against Mid West Rhinos in the 13th match. The Rhinos scored 171 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Ryan Burl was the highest scorer for the team and made 60 runs off 44 deliveries.

Victor Nyauchi was the pick of the bowlers for the Mountaineers and took four wickets for 38 runs in four overs.

Mountaineers reached the target of 172 runs in 18.2 overs with six wickets in hand. Tony Munyonga scored 71 runs off 45 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

The 14th match between Matabeleland Tuskers and Durham was a low-scoring encounter. The Tuskers elected to bat after winning the toss and were bundled out for just 115 runs. Callum Parkinson was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Durham reached the target of 116 runs in 11.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Bas de Leede scored 30 runs off 15 deliveries and was the highest scorer. Parkinson won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

Southern Rocks elected to bowl against Mashonaland Eagles in the 15th match. The Eagles made 148 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Marshal Takodza was the only batter who crossed the 30-run mark and scored 38 runs off 43 deliveries. Jalat Khan and Roy Kaia picked three wickets each for the Rocks.

The Rocks could make only 108 runs before getting bundled out in 18.4 overs and lost the match by 40 runs. Marshal Takodza took three wickets for 23 runs in four overs for the Eagles and was the most successful bowler.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App