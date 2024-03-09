Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mashonaland Eagles vs Southern Rocks (Updated) ft. Ryan Burl and Jalat Khan

Mountaineers secured a six-wicket win over Mid West Rhinos in the 13th clash of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 while Durham bagged a six-wicket win over Tuskers in the 14th game. Meanwhile, the Eagles registered a comprehensive 40-run win against Rocks in the 15th match.

In the 13th game, Rhinos batted first and posted a total of 171/5 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Ryan Burl's 60-run knock in 44 balls. Victor Nyauchi scalped a four-wicket haul for the Mountaineers.

In response, Mountaineers sealed the deal in 18.2 overs with Brian Bennett scoring 44 runs in 26 balls with five fours and two sixes. Tony Munyonga was the standout batter, scoring 71* runs in 45 balls.

Moving to the 14th clash, Tuskers posted a below-par total of 115 runs in 19.4 overs as Callum Parkinson and Nathan Sowter scalped three wickets apiece for Durham.

Durham, in response, steamrolled the opposition to steer their side home in only 11.1 overs. Alex Lees (28), Ollie Robinson (28), and Bas de Leede (30) were the star batters in the chase.

In the 15th encounter, the Eagles racked up a total of 148/9 in 20 overs with Marshal Takodza scoring 38* runs in 43 balls. Jalat Khan and Roy Kaia picked up three wickets each for the Rocks.

In reply, the Rocks got bundled out for 108 runs in 18.4 overs. Tafadzwa Tsiga top-scored with 28 runs while Marshal Takodza scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 23 runs in four overs.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RP Burl (RHINO) 5 5 1 206 60* 51.5 170 121.17 - 2 - 15 6 2 T Marumani (EAGLE) 5 5 - 182 75 36.4 121 150.41 - 2 - 17 8 3 CN Ackermann (DURH) 5 5 2 171 90* 57 99 172.72 - 2 - 11 9 4 EJ Byrom (ROCKS) 5 5 1 158 78* 39.5 123 128.45 - 2 - 20 2 5 BJ Bennett (MOUNT) 5 5 - 157 58 31.4 109 144.03 - 1 - 17 5 6 AZ Lees (DURH) 5 5 1 154 95* 38.5 107 143.92 - 1 - 16 3 7 BFW de Leede (DURH) 5 5 - 131 40 26.2 95 137.89 - - - 13 3 8 M Shumba (TUSK) 5 5 - 113 42 22.6 94 120.21 - - - 5 4 9 T Munyonga (MOUNT) 4 4 1 112 71* 37.33 83 134.93 - 1 - 4 9 10 C Zhuwao (ROCKS) 5 5 - 108 86 21.6 80 135 - 1 1 17 2

Ryan Burl moved up from the fourth to the top position, scoring 206 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani (182), Colin Ackermann (171), and Eddie Byrom (158) slipped one spot each to secure the second, third, and fourth positions respectively.

Brian Bennett (157) moved one slot up to secure the fifth rank. Alex Lees (154) slipped one spot to secure the sixth position. Bas de Leede (131) retained his seventh position in the tally. Milton Shumba (113) climbed up from the 13th rank to occupy the eighth rank.

Tony Munyonga rocketed from the 34th position to make it to the ninth spot while Cephas Zhuwao descended from the eighth to the 10th slot, accumulating 108 runs.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Jalat Khan (ROCKS) 5 5 120 20 - 147 11 3/24 13.36 7.35 10.9 - - 2 CF Parkinson (DURH) 5 5 96 16 2 92 10 3/14 9.2 5.75 9.6 - - 3 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 5 5 117 19.3 1 103 10 4/11 10.3 5.28 11.7 1 - 4 SC Williams (TUSK) 5 5 90 15 1 87 8 3/7 10.87 5.8 11.25 - - 5 M Takodza (EAGLE) 4 4 78 13 - 92 7 3/23 13.14 7.07 11.14 - - 6 CN Ackermann (DURH) 5 5 78 13 - 94 7 3/23 13.42 7.23 11.14 - - 7 CK Tshuma (TUSK) 5 5 71 11.5 - 100 7 3/35 14.28 8.45 10.14 - - 8 E Masuku (TUSK) 5 5 90 15 - 105 7 3/23 15 7 12.85 - - 9 Dylan T Hondo (ROCKS) 5 5 108 18 - 118 7 2/24 16.85 6.55 15.42 - - 10 Hamza Sajjad (EAGLE) 5 5 115 19.1 1 122 7 2/17 17.42 6.36 16.42 - -

Jalat Khan (11) and Callum Parkinson (10) moved one spot each to secure the top and second ranks at an average of 13.36 and 9.2 respectively. Salman Mirza slipped from the top to the third position, scalping 10 wickets at 10.3.

Sean Williams (8) moved one spot up to secure the fourth position at 10.87. Marshal Takodza (7) ascended from the 18th to the fifth rank, averaging 13.14. Colin Ackermann (7) climbed up from the 10th to the sixth slot at 13.42.

Charlton Tshuma (7) slipped from the fourth to the seventh position at an average of 14.28. Ernest Masuku (7) slid one spot down to occupy the eighth rank at 15.

Dylan Hondo (7) moved up from the 12th to the ninth rank at 16.85 while Hamza Sajjad (7) secured the 10th position after ascending from the 15th rank at an average of 17.42

