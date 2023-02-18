NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Super Series 2023, Qualifier 1

The 1st Qualifier match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will see the Northern Strikers (NS) squaring off against the Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, February 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NS vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Southern Hitters have won four of their last six matches of the season. The Northern Strikers have tasted four victories in six appearances as well.

The Northern Strikers are a tough nut to crack, but the Southern Hitters are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NS vs SOH Match Details

The 1st Qualifier match of the MCA T20 Super Series 2023 will be played on February 18 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NS vs SOH, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 18th February 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Northern Strikers and Southern Hitters, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NS vs SOH Form Guide

NS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

SOH - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

NS vs SOH Probable Playing XI

NS Playing XI

No injury updates

Muhammad Amir Azim ©, Wan Muhammad, Vijay Unni, Aslam Khan Malik, Rahim Khan Malik, Abdul Rashid, Mohammad Afiq, Ibrahim Zahid (wk), Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Nur Rahim, and Virandeep Singh

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz (c & wk), Nazril Rahman, Sharvin Muniandy, Devin Sehar, Mohamad Asyraf Azmi Mohamed Aslam, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Rahman, Aaryan Amin Premj, Thilina Chamoth, and Theekshana Liyanage

NS vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Singh

V Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Aziz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Zulkifle

M Amir and Z Zulkifle are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Muniandy played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Unni

A Rehman and V Unni are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Harendra is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Khan Malik

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Khan Malik and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Asyraf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NS vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 571 points in the last six matches.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Unni as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 505 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for NS vs SOH, Qualifier 1

S Aziz

V Unni

R Khan Malik

V Singh

R Haider

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Singh

Batters: M Amir, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Unni, A Rehman

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan, M Asyraf, MA Rahman, T Chamoth, T Prabagya

Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: V Singh, S Aziz

Batters: M Amir, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: V Unni

Bowlers: R Haider, R Khan, M Asyraf, MA Rahman, T Chamoth, T Prabagya

