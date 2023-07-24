NZ vs SZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Deodhar Trophy match - July 24, 2023

North Zone (NZ) and South Zone (SZ) lock horns in the third game of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday (July 24).

North Zone, led by Nitish Rana, is the most successful side in tournament history with 14 wins. With a nice blend of young talented and seasoned campaigners, they are well equipped to add to their silverware.

South Zone, meanwhile, will be led by Mayank Agarwal. They have won the trophy eight times. Match winners like Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Kunnummal and Sai Kishore are a part of the squad.

Without any further ado, here are three players you could consider picking as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SZ Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Devdutt Padikkal (SZ) - 8.5 Credits

3rd Four-Day Tour Match: South Africa A vs India A - Day 2

Karnataka opening batter Devudutt Padikkal has scored 1391 runs in 22 List A innings at an incredible average of 77.27 with six centuries and eight half-centuries.

With his ability to perform well from the start, Padikkal could be a promising captaincy choice for your NZ vs SZ Dream11 team.

#2 Rohan Kunnummal (SZ) - 7.5 Credits

Rohan Kunnummal (Image Credit:- OnManorama Image Credit:- Cricfit)

Kerala’s promising opening batter Rohan Kunnummal is another crucial player to watch out for from South Zone. In 16 innings, he has smashed 717 runs at an impressive average of 55.15.

Once settled at the crease, he can unleash a barrage of powerful strokes, making him a good captain for your NZ vs SZ Dream11 team.

#1 Nitish Rana (NZ) - 9 Credits

Nitish Rana (Image Credit:- Mint)

Nitish Rana, the North Zone captain, is expected to excel in both batting and bowling. He bats at No.3 and can roll his arm, making him a crucial and impactful captaincy choice for your NZ vs SZ Dream11 team.

Rana has vast experience in List A cricket with 2073 runs in 64 innings and 41 wickets in 54 innings.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's SZ vs NZ Dream11 contest? Nitish Rana Rohan Kunnummal 0 votes