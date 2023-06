Odisha Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The TCM Odisha Cricket League will commence on June 12. The opening game of the tournament will be played between Odisha Tigers and Odisha Lions. A total of 33 matches will be played from June 12 to June 28. The tournament will be played in the double round-robin format, where each team will compete against the others twice.

The tournament will consist of six teams in total. Odisha Tigers, Odisha Lions, Odisha Cheetahs, Odisha Jaguars, Odisha Panthers, and Odisha Pumas are the six teams that will feature in the upcoming cricket tournament. The top four teams after the league phase will qualify for the semi-finals. All games will be played at Driems Ground in Cuttack.

Odisha Cricket League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, June 12

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, 9:00 AM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 13

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas, 9:00 AM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 14

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 15

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars; 9:00 AM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas; 1:00 PM

Friday, June 16

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Saturday, June 17

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Sunday, June 18

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs, 9:00 AM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Monday, June 19

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 20

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars, 9:00 AM

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 21

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs, 9:00 AM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers, 1:00 PM

Thursday, June 22

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas, 9:00 AM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Panthers, 1:00 PM

Friday, June 23

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas, 9:00 AM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars, 1:00 PM

Saturday, June 24

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars, 9:00 AM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Sunday, June 25

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs, 1:00 PM

Monday, June 26

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, 9:00 AM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas, 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 27

Semi-final 1, 9:00 AM

Semi-final 2, 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 28

Final, 9:00 AM

Odisha Cricket League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. A match pass is needed to view the live matches. No live telecast of the Odisha Cricket League 2023 will be available on any TV channel in India.

Odisha Cricket League 2023: Full Squads

Odisha Tigers

Ayashkant Sahoo, Binayak Sahoo, Nihar Bhuyan, Subhranshu Senapati, Om Munde, Sumit Moharana, Manas Nayak, Sawan Paharia, B Shiva, Raghunath Malla, Raj Kishan Patel, Ramesh Behera, Subham Satrujit

Odisha Lions

Amin Iqbal, Nishikant Router, Pradeep Pradhan, Pradipta Das, Rama Behera, Biplab Samantray, Biswajit Mallick, Debabrata Pradhan, Milan Samal, Ritesh Priya Ranjan, Aasirwad Swain, Krushna Barik, Krishna Palai, Mushtaq Big

Odisha Cheetahs

Akash Puhan, Bikash Rout, Debendra Kuanr, Gourav Choudhury, Laxmi N Pal, Tarani Sa, Saswat Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Akash Mahapatra, Prabin Luha, Arya Bhatta, Harshit Rathod, Subham Nayak, Suryakant Pradhan

Odisha Jaguars

Asish Parija, Biswa Muduli, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Soubhagya Route, Govinda Poddar, Prashant Thakar, Santosh Yadav, Saurabh Kanojia, Vageesh Sharma, Debabrata Pradhan, Sourav Gouda, Subhankar Biswas, Pappu Roy, Sunil Roul

Odisha Panthers

Abhishek Yadav, Aditya Rout, Anil Parida, Dinesh Majhi, Maroju Prasanth, Prashant Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Shubham Kumar Singh, Ankitkar Jaiswal, Kishan Mohanty, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Sujit Lenka, Badal Biswal, Tapas Das

Odisha Pumas

Debasish Samantray, Laxmidhar Sahoo, Pankaj Senapati, Saideep Mohapatra, Sushil Barik, Swastik Samal, Niranjan Gouda, Rakesh Pattnaik, Bikram Samal, Binkayak Paikray, Anshuman Bej, Ashish Rai, Jamala Mohapatra, Rahul Choudhary

