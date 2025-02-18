Oman vs USA T20I Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The USA's tour of Oman for a three-match T20I series is scheduled to commence on Thursday, February 20, and will conclude on February 23. The series promises to deliver high-quality entertainment as the two teams compete at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Ad

Captain Monank Patel will lead the USA team, while Jatinder Singh will captain Oman. Both teams recently met in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament, where the USA emerged victorious by 57 runs, displaying a dominant performance. However, this series marks the first-ever T20I encounter between the two sides, heightening anticipation for an exciting contest.

The series will feature great names in the form of Aaron Jones, Saurabh Netravalker, Samay Shrivastava, among others. The opening match of the series will be played on February 20, and start at 3.30pm IST. The second match has been scheduled for February 21 at 7.30pm IST, with the third and final match on February 23 at 3.30pm IST.

Ad

Trending

With both teams eager to showcase their skills, this T20I series is expected to be a thrilling and competitive affair for cricket fans worldwide. On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

USA vs Oman T20I Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings in IST)

Thursday, February 20

Match 1 - USA vs Oman, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 3.30pm

Ad

Friday, February 21

Match 2 - USA vs Oman, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 7.30pm

Sunday, February 23

Match 3 - USA vs Oman, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 3.30pm

USA vs Oman T20I Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the USA tour of Oman T20I Series 2025 via the Fancode app and website.

Ad

USA vs Oman T20I Series 2025: Full Squads

USA

Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Andries Gous (Wk), Monank Patel, Smit Patel (Wk), Jasdeep Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Stephen Wiig, Yasir Mohammad.

Oman

Ashish Odedara, Hashir Dafedar, Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hassnain Shah, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Hammad Mirza (Wk), Vinayak Shukla (Wk), Jay Odedra, Muhammed Imran, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmad, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Sufyan Mehmood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️