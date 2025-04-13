One-Day Tri-Series in UAE 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Afghanistan A cricket team, also known as AfghanAbdalyan, is set to host a 50-overs tri-series in the UAE against Ireland A (Ireland Wolves) and Sri Lanka A. The three teams will compete in a seven-match tri-series, with all matches scheduled to be hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan A and Ireland A teams recently crossed paths in a one-off four-day match, which Afghanistan A ended up winning by an innings and 194 runs.

The tri-nation 50-overs series will commence from Sunday, April 13 onwards and will run until April 25 later this month. Each of the three teams will be facing each other twice in a double round-robin format. The two sides occupying the top two positions at the end of the six-match preliminary stage will qualify for the final. All matches will have a kick-off time of 11:30 AM IST, i.e., 10:00 AM local time in the UAE.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Afghanistan A’s squad for the tour late last month itself. Meanwhile, Cricket Ireland and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) recently dropped their squads as well, as the three competing teams aim to identify emerging talents and test their bench strengths.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding the UAE One Day tri-series 2025 between Afghanistan A, Ireland A, and Sri Lanka A:

One-Day Tri-Series in UAE 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, April 13

Match 1: Ireland A vs Sri Lanka A, 11:30 AM

Tuesday, April 15

Match 2: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A, 11:30 AM

Thursday, April 17

Match 3: Afghanistan A vs Ireland A, 11:30 AM

Saturday, April 19

Match 4: Ireland A vs Sri Lanka, 11:30 AM

Monday, April 21

Match 5: Afghanistan A vs Ireland A, 11:30 AM

Wednesday, April 23

Match 6: Afghanistan A vs Sri Lanka A, 11:30 AM

Friday, April 25

Match 7: Final, 11:30 AM

One-Day Tri-Series in UAE 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

All matches of the UAE One-Day tri-series 2025 between Afghanistan A, Ireland A, and Sri Lanka A teams will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. The series, however, will not have any live telecast medium in India.

One-Day Tri-Series in UAE 2025: Full squads

Afghanistan A (AfghanAbdalyan)

Darwish Rasooli (c), Sediqullah Atal (vc), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Abdul Malik, Zubaid Akbari, Ijaz Mehri, Bilal Ahmad Tarin, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Bilal Sami.

Ireland A (Ireland Wolves)

Gavin Hoey (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Cade Carmichael, Chris Defreitas, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Scott Macbeth, Tom Mayes, Liam McCarthy, Jordan Neill, Cian Robertson, Morgan Topping and Sam Topping.

Sri Lanka A

Sadeera Samarawickrama (c), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Dushan Hemantha, Tharindu Rathnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz and Milan Rathnayake

