OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 21

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in match 21 at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 on Saturday at the University Oval in Dunedin. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women have won two of their last six matches. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won none of their last six matches.

Auckland Hearts Women will try their best to win the match, but Otago Sparks Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

OS-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 21 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 will be played on February 18, at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs AH-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 21

Date and Time: 18 February 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The University Oval in Dunedin has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

OS-W vs AH-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

AH-W - Won 0 of their last 6 matches

OS-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Gemma Adams, Emma Black, Caitlin Blakely, Chloe Deerness, Olivia Gain, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Molly Loe, Sophie Oldershaw

AH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Bella Armstrong, Bree Illing, Skye Bowden, Anna Browning, Josie Penfold, Prue Catton, Izzy Gaze (wk), Katie Perkins, Amie Hucker, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston

OS-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. I Gaze is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Blakely

C Blakely and K Perkins are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B James is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

B Armstrong and K Ebrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Adams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Oldershaw

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Black and S Oldershaw. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Hucker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OS-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is one of the best players in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 475 points in the last four matches.

C Blakely

C Blakely is one of the best picks in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 417 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs AH-W, Match 21

C Blakely

S Oldershaw

E Black

K Ebrahim

B James

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: K Perkins, B James, S Shahri, C Blakely

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams, B Armstrong

Bowlers: A Hucker, S Oldershaw, E Black

Otago Sparks Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: B James, S Shahri, C Blakely

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: A Hucker, S Oldershaw, E Black, A Parr, J Penfold

