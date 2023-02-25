OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 25

Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians Women (CM-W) in Match 25 at the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 on Saturday at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and pitch reports.

Otago Sparks Women are at bottom of the table with only two wins in eight matches. Canterbury Magicians Women, on the other hand, have tasted victories in four out of the last eight matches.

Sparks Women will try their best, but Magicians Women might prevail in today's nail-biting encounter.

OS-W vs CM-W Match Details

Match 25 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023 will be played on February 25 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

OS-W vs CM-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023, Match 25

Date and Time: 25th February 2023, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The John Davies Oval in Queenstown has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

OS-W vs CM-W Form Guide

OS-W - Won 2 of their last 8 matches

CM-W - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

OS-W vs CM-W Probable Playing XI

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Bella James, Kate Ebrahim, Polly Inglis (wk), Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis ©, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Gemma Adams, Molly Loe

CM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Laura Hughes (c & wk), Abigale Gerken, Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Melissa Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen, Abigail Hotton

OS-W vs CM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. L Hughes is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

K Anderson

C Blakely and K Anderson are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Satterthwaite is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

S Wilson and K Ebrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. G Adams is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Asmussen

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Sullivan and S Asmussen. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Banks is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

OS-W vs CM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Anderson

N Anderson is one of the best players in Canterbury Magicians Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 520 points in the last six matches.

C Blakely

C Blakely is one of the best picks in the Otago Sparks Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 580 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for OS-W vs CM-W, Match 25

C Blakely

A Satterthwaite

K Anderson

K Ebrahim

G Sullivan

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis, L Hughes

Batters: K Anderson, C Blakely, A Satterthwaite

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: M Banks, S Oldershaw, G Sullivan, S Asmussen

Otago Sparks Women vs Canterbury Magicians Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: K Anderson, C Blakely, A Satterthwaite, F Leydon Davies, B James

All-rounders: K Ebrahim, G Adams

Bowlers: M Banks, G Sullivan, S Asmussen

